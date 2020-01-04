Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malinga won't mind retiring if Sri Lanka makes T20 World Cup knockout stage

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 19:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 19:31 IST
Malinga won't mind retiring if Sri Lanka makes T20 World Cup knockout stage
Fromer Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga won't mind walking into the sunset if his team qualifies for the knockout stage at this year's T20 World Cup in Australia. The only bowler with 100 scalps in T20 Internationals, Malinga had said in March that could retire after the Twenty20 World Cup scheduled in October-November but later expressed his desire to play for another two years.

The pacer, known for his toe-crushing yorkers, said he wants to lead the 2014 T20 champions to at least the knock-out stage at the upcoming edition. "I've already retired from Tests and ODIs. Now whatever is required for SL cricket. If they say it's enough for me now then I'll be really happy to retire from T20s also," Malinga said on the eve of the series-opener against India.

"My only target is to play qualify round in the T20 World Cup. If Sri Lanka qualifies for the knockouts, I would never mind retiring anytime after that," he added. Talking about the series, Malinga said they would target Indian pacer and his Mumbai Indians colleague Jaspirt Bumrah since he is returning from an injury and it is not easy to make a comeback.

"He's got the skill and accuracy. But coming after the injury when you don't play much cricket for the last four months, the bowlers struggle to get into the rhythm for the first few matches. We want to use that to our advantage." "I can pass all the information on his attitude and bowling skill. But batsmen will have to be smart enough to handle him carefully," he said of the number bowler in the ODIs.

Leading an inexperienced side, Malinga pointed out that they don't have the luxury of playing franchise tournaments back home but still they managed to win in 2014, beating India at home. "We are looking for a new start in the New Year. T20 is an unpredictable format. We can't predict say who's the best. Anyone can change the momentum in one over. I want to give an opportunity to young players. They are talented, have skills but lack experience. It's an important series to set the tone for us."

Taking inspiration from their final win in 2014, Malinga said bowlers can win T20 matches more than the batsmen. "In this format, the key is to win the situations and bowlers can win you the matches," he said recalling how they restricted India to a below-par 130 for four before sealing a six-wicket win.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Amid raging bushfires in Australia, Indian couple works overtime to help victims

Extending a helping hand to the hapless victims of the raging bushfires in Australia, an Indian couple is providing fresh meals from their restaurant to those affected by the disaster. Kamaljeet Kaur, along with her husband Kanwaljeet Singh...

Maharashtra: Road Safety Week to be held between Jan 11-17

The Maharashtra governments transport department will observe the 31st edition of Road Safety Week from January 11-17. Several activities like womens two-wheeler rally, eye check-up and medical camps for drivers, workshops, social media cam...

Shorey, Rana take Delhi to 195/4 on day two

Captain Dhruv Shorey and his deputy Nitish Rana shared a combative 122-run stand for the third wicket to steer Delhi to 195 for four on day two of their Ranji Trophy match against table leaders Punjab here on Saturday. Punjab, who had resum...

Severe cold prevails in most parts of UP

Severe cold continued in most parts of Uttar Pradesh with state capital Lucknow witnessing partly cloudy skies on Saturday morning, the meteorological department said. Muzaffarnagar recorded the days lowest temperature in the state at 5 de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020