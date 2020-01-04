Left Menu
Shorey, Rana take Delhi to 195/4 on day two

  PTI
  • |
  Mohali
  • |
  Updated: 04-01-2020 19:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 19:57 IST
Captain Dhruv Shorey and his deputy Nitish Rana shared a combative 122-run stand for the third wicket to steer Delhi to 195 for four on day two of their Ranji Trophy match against table leaders Punjab here on Saturday. Punjab, who had resumed the day at 266 for eight, went on to make 313 with Akul Pandove remaining unbeaten on 44. Skipper Mandeep Singh and Gurkeerat Singh Mann had made valuable half-centuries on the opening day.

Delhi, whose batting has been found wanting in the earlier games, put up a spirited display on Saturday against a quality opposition. Skipper Shorey led from the front with 96 off 186 balls and was unlucky to miss out on a century. Rana was unbeaten on 64 off 138 and his presence in the middle is crucial if Delhi are to take the first innings lead.

Delhi made a poor start with Baltej Singh removing Anuj Rawat in the first over of the innings. Rawat is playing the game in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan, who is on national duty. Kunal Chandela (31 off 69) failed to get a big score after getting in, leaving Delhi at 64 for two. Then it was the turn of Shorey and Rana to steady the ship and they did that with a fighting stand.

On the opening day, Punjab and India batsman Shubman Gill had courted controversy by arguing with on-field umpire after being given out. The decision was eventually overturned. Brief Scores:

Punjab 313 in 99.3 overs (Mandeep Singh 81, Gurkeerat Mann 62, Kunwar Bidhuri 3/62) vs Delhi 195/4 in 67.3 overs (Shorey 96, Rana 64 batting; Markande 1/28).

