Report: NFL to punish Patriots over video probe

  • Updated: 05-01-2020 04:29 IST
  • Created: 05-01-2020 03:56 IST
According to a Saturday report by ESPN's Adam Schefter, a source said that a final decision will most likely be done within two weeks as the league has not received all of their security reports. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The NFL is reportedly expected to punish the New England Patriots over their video crew's videotaping of the Cincinnati Bengals' sideline, which occurred the week before the teams were scheduled to play. According to a Saturday report by ESPN's Adam Schefter, a source said that a final decision will most likely be done within two weeks as the league has not received all of their security reports.

The NFL has been investigating a video crew's filming of the Bengals' sideline during Cincinnati's Week 14 game at Cleveland. The Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick has denied any intentional wrongdoing, alleging that a videographer was filming one of New England's advance scouts for a "Do Your Job" documentary series on employees that is featured on the team website. Despite the Patriots' claims that they did not seek any competitive advantage with the filming and the league not finding a connection between the football staff and the filming, per a Washington Post report, the team still could face a significant fine or another penalty such as the loss of a draft pick.

That's because the Patriots admitted they violated NFL video rules when the crew, which was set up in the press box, shot video of the Cincinnati sideline when the Bengals met the Browns in Cleveland on Dec. 8. The Patriots beat the Bengals 34-13 on Dec. 15. "The football team, the football staff, and the coaching staff had nothing to do with what happened. Nothing. So, we have no involvement in it," Belichick said after the videotaping incident.

Teams recently were fined between $150,000 and $350,000 for offenses that included playing fake crowd noise in the stadium during a game (Atlanta Falcons), using a walkie-talkie when the communications system failed (New York Giants), violating rules on coach-to-player headsets in helmets (Baltimore Ravens) and a team official texting coaches during games (Browns). The Patriots have a history of video infractions. In 2007, the NFL fined Belichick $500,000 and the Patriots $250,000 after the team was caught taping the New York Jets' defensive coaches' signals in the incident known as Spygate. New England also was docked its first-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

