Balotelli again subjected to racist abuse in Serie A match

  • Brescia
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 22:26 IST
  Created: 05-01-2020 22:18 IST
There was yet another incident of racism in Serie A on Sunday as Mario Balotelli was once again the target of racist chants in Brescia's 2-1 defeat at home to Lazio. The match was halted for a few minutes shortly after the half-hour mark and an announcement was made on the stadium's tannoy system, while Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi wildly gesticulated to the visiting fans to stop.

Brescia was leading 1-0 at the time following a goal scored by Balotelli, who had also been subjected to racial abuse earlier in the match. Balotelli posted a video of his goal on Instagram after the match and wrote: "Lazio fans that were today at the stadium SHAME ON YOU!"

The 29-year-old Balotelli was also the target of racial abuse earlier this season when he threatened to leave the field due to racist chants directed at him by Hellas Verona fans during a match in November. Racism has been a problem all season in Italy with offensive chants aimed at Romelu Lukaku, Franck Kessie, Dalbert Henrique, Miralem Pjanic, Ronaldo Vieira and Kalidou Koulibaly as well as Balotelli.

All of the players targeted — except for Pjanic, who is Bosnian — are black, and many of the incidents have gone unpunished. (AP) AH AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

