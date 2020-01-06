Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eller's OT goal nets Capitals wild win over Kane, Sharks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 02:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 02:05 IST
Eller's OT goal nets Capitals wild win over Kane, Sharks

Washington scored twice in a 32-second span late in the third period and Lars Eller tallied 2:01 into overtime to lift the Capitals to a 5-4 victory over the visiting San Jose Sharks on Sunday afternoon. The Capitals had to overcome a second-period hat trick from San Jose's Evander Kane and a late 4-2 deficit.

Captain Logan Couture seemed to seal it for the Sharks on an empty-net goal for that two-goal edge with one minute left in the third period. Washington, however, trimmed the deficit after Jakub Vrana's second of the game with 47 seconds left before T.J. Oshie tallied with 15 seconds left. Goalie Braden Holtby then stopped two breakaways in overtime and made a pass that started the rush on Eller's goal. Eller took a cross-ice feed from defenseman John Carlson and fired a high shot past goalie Martin Jones. The assist was Holtby's first of the season.

Holtby struggled earlier in the game, giving up three goals in the second period but came up big in the overtime, giving the Capitals' offense a chance to respond. Kane made life tough for Washington. He now has posted 20 goals in just 34 games against the Capitals during his career. He needed just 10 minutes, 24 seconds in that second period for his hat trick.

Neither team scored in the first period but Kane started things in the second with his extra-man goal from the high slot at 6:25. Nic Dowd tied it for Washington just over one minute later before Kane struck again. He joined the rush after coming out of the penalty box following a two-minute slashing penalty and beat Holtby with a shot from outside the right circle 10:06 into the period.

Kane then registered his second power-play goal of the period and completed the hat trick by scoring on a rebound with 3:11 left in the second. Washington sliced the lead to 3-2 when Vrana put a high shot past Jones just under two minutes later. The third period was quiet until the wild final minute when the game turned around.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Water lily genome sheds light on evolution of all flowering plants: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. disappointed in Iraqi parliament vote, urges reconsideration

The United States was disappointed in the decision by Iraqs parliament on Sunday to recommend that all foreign troops be ordered out of the country after the U.S. killing of a top Iranian military commander and an Iraqi militia leader, the ...

UPDATE 2-Six rockets fall in Baghdad, including three in Green Zone -military

Six Katyusha rockets fell in Baghdad on Sunday, including three inside the capitals heavily fortified Green Zone housing government buildings and foreign missions, the Iraqi military said.The three other rockets fell in the nearby Jadriya a...

Students, youth wing of pro-ruling party outfit clash in India's capital

Clashes broke out late on Sunday between students of New Delhis Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU, who were protesting against a fee hike, and youth wing members of a group closely tied to Indias ruling Bharatiya Janata Party BJP, injuring ov...

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 3:51 PM EDT on Sunday, Jan 5

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 351 PM ET on Sunday. - - - -COLLEGE FOOTBALL Boston Colleges leading receiver enters transfer portal Boston College wide receiver Kobay White has entered the transfer portal, 247 Sports reported. FOOTBALL-NC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020