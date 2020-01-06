Left Menu
NFL: No foul on Rudolph's winning TD

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 05:57 IST
  • Created: 06-01-2020 05:41 IST
NFL: No foul on Rudolph's winning TD
There was no contact worthy of a penalty on Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph's game-winning touchdown in overtime against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron said. "There is contact by both players, but none of that contact rises to the level of a foul," Riveron told pool reporter Larry Holder of The Athletic after the game. "This is consistent with what we've done all year long, we left the ruling on the field. We let it stand."

Rudolph caught a 4-yard touchdown on a fade from Kirk Cousins, while being covered by cornerback P.J. Williams. Rudolph appeared to extend his right hand and give a slight push to Williams' chest before elevating to make the grab. There was no official stoppage for a review before the game was deemed final, but Riveron said the play was looked at from plenty of angles. He said he was satisfied with what he needed to see to make the call.

Pass interference and non-calls of pass interference were added as reviewable plays this season, a change that stemmed directly from an incorrect non-call that went against the Saints late in last year's NFC Championship Game. Between challenges and official reviews, very few such plays were overturned from the call on the field during the regular season. Rudolph's touchdown came on third-and-goal from the 4-yard line on the first possession of overtime. Had New Orleans stopped Minnesota, the Vikings likely would have kicked a field goal, allowing the Saints a possession to tie or win the game.

The Saints forced overtime with a 10-point rally in the fourth quarter, including the game-tying 49-yard field goal with two seconds left in regulation. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

