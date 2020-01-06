Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eagles QB Wentz ruled out after hit to head

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Philadelphia
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 06:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 06:38 IST
Eagles QB Wentz ruled out after hit to head
Image Credit: Flickr

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz left Sunday's game against the visiting Seattle Seahawks after taking a hit to the head in the first quarter and did not return. Wentz was sacked with about nine minutes to play in the quarter, getting tripped up by safety Bradley McDougald. As Wentz fell to the ground, Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney dove to hit him from behind, making helmet-to-helmet contact with the back of Wentz's head and driving the quarterback into the ground. Wentz's head hit the ground hard, and he took a moment to get up.

No penalty was called on the play. Wentz finished the series, playing five more plays before the Eagles were forced to punt. Wentz then went into the medical tent before heading to the locker room along with training staff. The team originally deemed him questionable to return but downgraded him to out after halftime.

Backup Josh McCown entered the game late in the first quarter, with the Eagles punting after gaining one first down. The Eagles could only muster nine points, falling 17-9, while McCown finished 18 of 24 for 174 yards and took six sacks. Wentz, 27, played in all 16 games this regular season after missing time in each of the two previous years, first with a torn ACL in 2017 and then a back injury last season. He briefly exited in Week 2 before returning after one series.

He was 1 of 4 for 3 yards before leaving Sunday. McCown, 40, joined the Eagles during the preseason after injuries at the position. He went 3 of 5 for 24 yards in three brief appearances during the regular season, after posting a 55.8 passer rating across four games with the New York Jets in 2018.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, McCown became the oldest player in NFL history to make his postseason debut, surpassing 37-year-old Ben Agajanian for the 1956 Giants. Also leaving for the Eagles was defensive end Brandon Graham, who went down with a knee injury in the first quarter. He was tended to on the field, then walked off under his own power and remained on the sideline.

In the second quarter, Graham went to the locker room as the team announced he was questionable to return. He came back out after halftime but did not log a statistic in the box score. Graham, 31, led the team with 8.5 sacks during the regular season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Water lily genome sheds light on evolution of all flowering plants: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 6

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Compass chairman Paul Walsh to step down httpson.ft.com2ujP2hD - BP sets target to create fiv...

UPDATE 2-NFL-Seahawks beat Eagles after Wentz leaves injured, Vikes stun Saints

Russell Wilson guided the Seattle Seahawks past the depleted Philadelphia Eagles 17-9 and the Minnesota Vikings stunned the New Orleans Saints 26-20 in overtime in NFC wildcard victories on Sunday. The win sends the Seahawks to Green Bay to...

Wilson, Seahawks down Eagles after Wentz injured

Russell Wilson completed 18 of 30 passes for 325 yards and a touchdown, and Marshawn Lynch scored on a 5-yard run as the Seattle Seahawks advanced in the NFC playoffs with a 17-9 victory against the host Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in a w...

Iran ex-Guards chief vows to turn Tel Aviv 'to dust'

A former head of Irans Revolutionary Guards threatened to turn the Israeli cities of Haifa and Tel Aviv to dust if the US attacks targets in Iran. If America takes any measures after our military response, we will turn Tel Aviv and Haifa to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020