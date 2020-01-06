Eagles QB Wentz ruled out after hit to head

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz left Sunday's game against the visiting Seattle Seahawks after taking a hit to the head in the first quarter and did not return. Wentz was sacked with about nine minutes to play in the quarter, getting tripped up by safety Bradley McDougald. As Wentz fell to the ground, Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney dove to hit him from behind, making helmet-to-helmet contact with the back of Wentz's head and driving the quarterback into the ground. Wentz's head hit the ground hard, and he took a moment to get up.

No penalty was called on the play. Wentz finished the series, playing five more plays before the Eagles were forced to punt. Wentz then went into the medical tent before heading to the locker room along with training staff. The team originally deemed him questionable to return but downgraded him to out after halftime.

Backup Josh McCown entered the game late in the first quarter, with the Eagles punting after gaining one first down. The Eagles could only muster nine points, falling 17-9, while McCown finished 18 of 24 for 174 yards and took six sacks. Wentz, 27, played in all 16 games this regular season after missing time in each of the two previous years, first with a torn ACL in 2017 and then a back injury last season. He briefly exited in Week 2 before returning after one series.

He was 1 of 4 for 3 yards before leaving Sunday. McCown, 40, joined the Eagles during the preseason after injuries at the position. He went 3 of 5 for 24 yards in three brief appearances during the regular season, after posting a 55.8 passer rating across four games with the New York Jets in 2018.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, McCown became the oldest player in NFL history to make his postseason debut, surpassing 37-year-old Ben Agajanian for the 1956 Giants. Also leaving for the Eagles was defensive end Brandon Graham, who went down with a knee injury in the first quarter. He was tended to on the field, then walked off under his own power and remained on the sideline.

In the second quarter, Graham went to the locker room as the team announced he was questionable to return. He came back out after halftime but did not log a statistic in the box score. Graham, 31, led the team with 8.5 sacks during the regular season.

