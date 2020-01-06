Left Menu
NBA roundup: Dragic shines as Heat down Blazers

  • Portland
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 10:03 IST
  • Created: 06-01-2020 09:57 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Reserve point guard Goran Dragic had his first double-double of the season -- 29 points and 13 assists -- as the host Miami Heat defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 122-111 on Sunday night. Blazers point guard Damian Lillard scored a game-high 34 points and added 12 assists. Portland center Hassan Whiteside, playing his first game in Miami since the Heat traded him to the Blazers in July, had 21 points, a game-high 18 rebounds, and two blocks.

Miami, which never trailed and improved to 10-0 following a loss, also got 20 points from Bam Adebayo, 19 from Derrick Jones and 14 from Kendrick Nunn. The Heat led by as many as 24 points and hung on to improve their NBA-best home record to 17-1, the best 18-game run in franchise history. It also marks a huge improvement from last season, when the Heat finished 19-22 at home.

Los Angeles Clippers 135 - New York Knicks 132 Montrezl Harrell scored 34 points, and Paul George and Lou Williams had 32 apiece as host Los Angeles defeated New York while having three players score at least 30 points in a game for the first time in franchise history.

Williams connected on 6 of 10 3-pointers and recorded nine assists for the Clippers. Marcus Morris Sr. led the Knicks with 38 points, hitting 6 of 7 3-pointers. RJ Barrett had 24 points, while Julius Randle added 16 points and eight rebounds. George, who returned after missing Saturday's defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies with a tight left hamstring, converted 5 of 6 3-pointers and 9 of 14 shots in 26 minutes. He fouled out with 7:06 remaining.

Memphis Grizzlies 121 - Phoenix Suns 114 Jonas Valanciunas had eight of his team-high 30 points in a third-quarter runaway as Memphis took a big lead and held off a frantic finish by Devin Booker for a victory over host Phoenix.

Booker finished with 40 points, including 14 in the final 5:28, during which the Suns rallied from a 14-point deficit to get as close as 115-112 with still 52.6 seconds to play. Valanciunas' 30 points came on 12-for-16 shooting, as the Grizzlies shot 54.2 percent from the field. He also grabbed eight rebounds, tying Jaren Jackson Jr. for team-high honors.

Minnesota Timberwolves 118 - Cleveland Cavaliers 103 Gorgui Dieng collected 22 points and 13 rebounds as visiting Minnesota overcame squandering a 25-point lead to defeat Cleveland.

Shabazz Napier finished with 21 points, like Dieng hitting 8 of 10 shots from the floor. Andrew Wiggins returned from a four-game absence due to illness to match Robert Covington with 15 points for the Timberwolves, who have won four of six on the heels of an 11-game losing streak. Dante Exum scored 24 of his career-high 28 points in the second half for the Cavaliers, who dropped their fourth straight game. Cavaliers disgruntled forward Kevin Love was held out of Sunday's game against his former team for rest purposes, one day after his verbal altercation with general manager Koby Altman.

