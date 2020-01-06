Left Menu
Development News Edition

SA teams get New Year off to a stumbling start in Guinness PRO14

The Isuzu Southern Kings were reduced to 12 men at one stage against Edinburgh after receiving a red card in the opening minutes of the clash, but despite this, they managed to produce a competitive first-half display.

SA teams get New Year off to a stumbling start in Guinness PRO14
The Toyota Cheetahs, meanwhile, left their coach Hawies Fourie frustrated, as they looked rusty and out-of-sorts after the festive season break, slipping to a 41-13 defeat at the hands of Zebre. Image Credit: Twitter(@Springboks)

The Toyota Cheetahs and Isuzu Southern Kings got the New Year off to a stumbling start in the Guinness PRO14 on Saturday as they suffered disappointing defeats against Zebre in Parma and Edinburgh in Scotland respectively.

The Isuzu Southern Kings were reduced to 12 men at one stage against Edinburgh after receiving a red card in the opening minutes of the clash, but despite this, they managed to produce a competitive first-half display. The numerical disadvantage, however, eventually cost them as they went down 61-13 at Murrayfield.

The Toyota Cheetahs, meanwhile, left their coach Hawies Fourie frustrated, as they looked rusty and out-of-sorts after the festive season break, slipping to a 41-13 defeat at the hands of Zebre.

In Edinburgh, the Isuzu Southern Kings scored first, but then disaster struck when prop Pieter Scholtz was red-carded after his elbow connected with the throat of a tackler while charging up-field on the attack.

They were then reduced to 13 players in the second half when De-Jay Terblanche (prop) left the field due to a concussion, and later found themselves down to 12 men when Aston Fortuin (lock) received a yellow card for infringing in a maul close to the tryline.

Isuzu Southern Kings coach Robbie Kempson was pleased with his team's effort, although he admitted the numerical disadvantage killed off any chance his side had.

"We did exceptionally well in the first 50 minutes with 14 men, but the wheels came off when we had uncontested scrums," said Kempson. "Being down to 13 and then to 12 against one of the best sides in the competition, you are always going to be on the back-end of hiding."

The coach, however, was positive about the strides his side had taken after a month off.

"In the first half, in particular, when we were down to 14, we managed to keep Edinburgh very close," he said. "We had one opportunity in the second half to score a try and unfortunately we didn't take that. If we had taken that it would have brought things a little closer for the players.

"But we have come on in leaps and bounds from where we were.

"This game was an anomaly; you are never going to beat any side with 12 men on the park at any stage. The way this team has grown in the past six months has been impressive. The coaches we have brought in have made a difference and there is certainly a belief that we can take another step forward despite the unfortunate result."

In Italy, Fourie felt his side were below par, and he warned that they needed to find their form to remain in contention for a possible playoff spot.

The defeat against Zebre saw the Free Staters slip to fourth place in their conference - three points behind the Glasgow Warriors, although Fourie's charges have two games in hand.

"We are very disappointed about the performance," said Fourie. "It wasn't good in any way and there isn't one aspect of the game in which I feel we were on par.

"We made a lot of mistakes on the attack, defended poorly and gave away a lot of momentum at key times. We lost a few lineouts as well, so it was a very frustrating evening for all of us."

He added: "We will have to get ourselves right quickly in Bloemfontein as we have two important games against the Isuzu Southern Kings that we need to win. We will need to play some proper rugby again to be ready for the challenges that lie ahead.

"We will take it on the chin, but it isn't a nice feeling. We are very disappointed in ourselves."

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

China's PLA begins major military exercises in Tibet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra, Assam to field biggest contingents in Khelo India Youth Games

Maharashtra and hosts Assam will field the biggest contingents at the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games to be held in Guwahati from January 10 to 22. Its very nice that Assam is hosting the third edition of the Khelo India Youth ...

Kejriwal protecting those who raised anti-India slogans: Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah on Monday criticised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not prosecuting those who raised anti-India slogans. Some students shouted anti-India slogans, said Bharat tere tukde honge. Tell me should not they be se...

Over 1.46 people eligible to cast votes in Delhi Assembly polls, 66.35 lakh of them women

Over 1.46 crore voters can exercise their franchise in the February 8 Assembly election in Delhi, according to the final electoral roll published on Monday. Delhi Chief Electoral Officer CEO Ranbir Singh said there are total 1,46,92,136 vot...

Cricket-Patient Sibley, explosive Stokes continue England domination

Opener Dom Sibley struck a patient maiden century and Ben Stokes produced fireworks at the other end as England raced to 375 for seven at lunch on the fourth day of the second test against South Africa on Monday.The tourists lead by 421 run...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020