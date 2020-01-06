Left Menu
Development News Edition

Real Madrid set to sign another Brazilian teenager

  • PTI
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 17:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 17:04 IST
Real Madrid set to sign another Brazilian teenager
Image Credit: Pixabay

Real Madrid is about to add another Brazilian teenager to its squad. After signing youngsters Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo in recent seasons, the Spanish club is close to bringing in 17-year-old Reinier from Brazilian club Flamengo. The transfer is expected to be completed in the coming days, according to Brazilian and Spanish media.

"Let's wait and see," Reinier said while training with Brazil's under-23 squad on Sunday. The pending transfer has dominated the news about Real Madrid, which is in a tight race for the Spanish league title. Madrid won 3-0 at Getafe on Saturday to move level on points with Barcelona at the top of the standings at the halfway point.

Reinier, who will soon turn 18, is a creative attacking midfielder touted as one of the most promising youngsters in Brazilian soccer. He helped Flamengo win last year's Brazilian league and the Copa Libertadores, South America's most important club competition. Flamengo is the same Brazilian club where Vinícius Júnior played when he attracted Real Madrid's attention as a teenager a few years ago. Reinier scored six goals in 15 matches as a professional with the club, Brazil's most popular.

Like Vinícius Júnior at the time he was signed, Reinier played only a few matches as a professional before impressing Madrid and getting the Spanish powerhouse to make a bet on him. It was a similar case with Rodrygo, who was at Santos and was also was a teen when Madrid came after him. Both initially played with Madrid's "B" team before making their way into the main squad, and that should be the same path for Reinier if he is signed.

Madrid reportedly paid about 45 million euros ($50 million) each for Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo, and Brazilian media said it will pay nearly $35 million euros ($39 million) for Reinier. Just like Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo, Reinier has been a regular with Brazil's youth squads since an early age.

"He has great potential," Brazil left back Filipe Luis, a former Atlético Madrid player who joined Flamengo last year, told Spanish sports daily Marca. "He always makes the right choices on the field." SPANISH SUPER CUP

Of the four teams playing in the revamped Spanish Super Cup this week in Saudi Arabia, only Barcelona failed to win its league match this weekend. The league leaders were held to a 2-2 draw at last-place Espanyol. Atlético Madrid, Barcelona's opponent in the first semifinal match of the "Final Four" format that is debuting in the Spanish Super Cup this year, topped Levante 2-1 at home.

Real Madrid won at Getafe 3-0, while its opponent in the other Super Cup semifinal match -- Valencia -- defeated Eibar 1-0 at home. GOALKEEPING PRAISE

Both Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid had their goalkeepers to thank for their weekend victories. Jan Oblak was crucial in Atlético's 2-1 win over Levante, making a couple of superb saves late in the game at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Thibaut Courtois had an outstanding performance to help Madrid keep a clean sheet against Getafe. Madrid and Atlético have the league's best defense at the midway point, each conceding only 12 goals in 19 matches.

RACISM CLAIMS Getafe player Marc Cucurella defended himself from accusations he made racist insults against Real Madrid defender Éder Militão on Saturday.

Television images showed what could be interpreted as Cucurella calling Militão a monkey, but the Getafe player gave a different account on Twitter, saying he used a similar-sounding word as a monkey while telling Militão to shut up. The 21-year-old Cucurella, a left-back who is a regular in Spain's youth squads, is playing for Getafe on loan from Barcelona.

CHINESE SENSATION Wu Lei became the first Chinese player to score against Barcelona when he netted an 88th-minute equalizer for Espanyol on Saturday.

"I'm happy to have scored the goal that helped the team earn this important point," Wu said. In his second season with Espanyol, the forward is enjoying his best scoring streak with the club, with three goals in his last three matches. He scored two goals in the team's 2-0 win over Lleida Esportiu in the Copa del Rey last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Health News Summary: People with mental illness less likely to get cancer screening

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks wipe out new year gains; gold, oil soar on U.S.-Iran threat

Tensions in the Middle East after the United States killed an Iranian general erased new years gains for world stocks on Monday as investors pushed safe-haven gold to a seven-year high and oil jumped to its highest since September.The Unite...

Bharti-Airtel ties up with Rajinikanth's 'Darbar'

Bharti-Airtel ties up with Rajinikanths Darbar Chennai, Jan 6 PTI Telecom service provider Bharti Airtel on Monday inked a pact with Tamil superstar Rajinikanths upcoming flick Darbar, offering a host of features to customers. As per th...

Chinmayanand appears before court, next hearing on Jan 20

Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, who has been accused of sexual exploitation by a law student, appeared before a local court here on Monday. Chinmayanad was brought to the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate CJM Omvir from the jail ...

Rallying-Terranova leads Dakar in Saudi Arabia as Alonso hits a rock

Argentine driver Orlando Terranova led the Dakar Rally after the second stage in Saudi Arabia on Monday while double Formula One champion Fernando Alonso smashed his Toyota on a rock and fell hours behind. Alonso was running fourth in his H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020