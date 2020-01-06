Left Menu
Third umpire to call front foot no balls during series between West Indies and Ireland

The front foot no balls in the forthcoming limited-overs series between West Indies and Ireland will be monitored by the third umpire.

  ANI
  • |
  Dubai
  • |
  Updated: 06-01-2020 18:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 18:20 IST
Third umpire to call front foot no balls during series between West Indies and Ireland
ICC logo . Image Credit: ANI

The front foot no balls in the forthcoming limited-overs series between West Indies and Ireland will be monitored by the third umpire. Earlier, the same method was used during India's limited over series against West Indies. West Indies will host Ireland for a three-match ODI series and as many T20Is, starting from January 7.

"The upcoming limited overs series between the West Indies and Ireland will be contested trialing technology that will authorise the third umpire to call front foot no balls, like during West Indies' recent ODI and T20I tour of India," the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement. "During the trial, which will be carried out in all three ODIs and three T20Is, the third umpire will monitor each ball for any front foot infringement and communicate it to the on-field umpire to call a no ball," the statement added.

ICC further stated that the on-field will not call any front foot no balls unless instructed by the third umpire. However, the on-field umpires will remain responsible for other decisions. The cricket-governing body said that the outcomes of the trial will be used to gauge whether the system has a beneficial impact on the accuracy of no-ball decisions.

"The benefit of the doubt will lie with the bowler, and if a late no ball call is communicated, then the on-field umpire will rescind a dismissal (if applicable) and signal a no ball," the statement read. "The outcomes of the trial will be used to gauge whether the system has a beneficial impact on the accuracy of no ball decisions and whether it can be implemented while minimizing disruption to the flow of the game," it added.

The technology was first put in use during a one-day series between England and Pakistan in 2016. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

