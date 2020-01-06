Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nadal flawless as Djokovic braves brutal conditions at ATP Cup

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 19:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 19:53 IST
Nadal flawless as Djokovic braves brutal conditions at ATP Cup

Sydney, Jan 6 (AFP) An ominous Rafael Nadal was in cruise control for Spain at the ATP Cup Monday but Serbia's Novak Djokovic was forced to sweat through brutal conditions for his second win in a row. The Spanish world number one swept past Uruguay's experienced Pablo Cuevas 6-2, 6-1 in just 73 minutes in Perth to ensure his country won their second consecutive tie at the inaugural 24-team event and moved closer to the quarter-finals.

He came on court after teammate and world number 10 Roberto Bautista Agut made short work of Franco Roncadelli 6-1, 6-2. "A great match. I played better than the other day. It was a very positive victory against an opponent for who I have a lot of respect," said 19-time Grand Slam winner Nadal. "I'm super happy."

Djokovic was given a testing workout in his opening clash in Brisbane on Saturday by big-serving South African Kevin Anderson, who took him to two tiebreakers. He was back to his dominant best against France's Gael Monfils, but the sapping heat and humidity made the 6-3, 6-2 win harder than the score suggested.

"It was definitely one of the most humid conditions that I have ever had in my career. Tonight was brutal," said the world number two, who extended his record over Monfils to 16-0, dating back 15 years. "Obviously playing Gael, you know you are going to have a lot of exchanges, a lot of rallies. He is a great fighter and a great friend of mine. Tough luck today."

- Really focused - =================

Eight of the 24 nations will make the quarter-finals in Sydney from the round robin -- six group winners and two best runners up. Other winners Monday included Japan, Croatia, South Africa and Austria.

World number four Dominic Thiem bounced back from a shock loss in his opening match to beat tenacious Diego Schwartzman in two tough sets to steer Austria to victory over Argentina in Sydney. Earlier, Dennis Novak showed battling qualities to upset world number 25 Guido Pella after losing the first set 6-0.

It kept Austria alive in Group E after they lost their opening tie to Croatia. The unbeaten Croats are sitting pretty, spearheaded by former US Open champion Marin Cilic who eased past Poland's Kacper Zuk in straight sets -- his second victory in a row.

"I felt that the level was quite good. I was being aggressive," said Cilic, a losing Australian Open finalist in 2018. "I had to stay mentally in the match, really focused." One of the biggest surprises has been Japan, which has won both its ties -- against Uruguay and Georgia -- despite being without injured stars Kei Nishikori and Yasutaka Uchiyama, their third best player. Yoshihito Nishioka has stepped up, beating world number 26 Nikoloz Basilashvili in straight sets in Perth after thrashing world number 45 Pablo Cuevas on Saturday.

"I think I played my best tennis and very happy about this," he said of his win against the Georgian where his pinpoint accuracy rattled Basilashvili. South Africa, spearheaded by Anderson, remain in contention after clean-sweeping Chile 3-0 in Brisbane.

Former world number five Anderson clinched the tie by beating Cristian Garin 6-0, 6-3 after Lloyd Harris's comfortable win over Nicolas Jarry. Raven Klaasen and Ruan Roelofse made it a whitewash when they battled past Garin and Jarry in the doubles 1-6, 6-3, 10-7.

"I think it's been promising. The things I'm doing, the things we're working on seeing," said Anderson, who missed the second half of last year after suffering a knee injury at Wimbledon. "We have made a few changes with a few things and so far so good." (AFP) AT

AT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Rallying-Terranova leads Dakar as Alonso suffers Saudi setback

Argentine driver Orlando Terranova led the Dakar Rally after the second stage in Saudi Arabia on Monday while double Formula One champion Fernando Alonso smashed his Toyotas suspension on a rock and dropped to 48th. Alonso had been fourth i...

U.S. accuses Russia, China of blocking U.N. statement on Baghdad embassy attack

The United States accused Russia and China on Monday of blocking a United Nations Security Council statement underscoring the inviolability of diplomatic and consular premises after a Dec. 31 attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.Such state...

PM Modi graces centenary celebrations of Kirloskar Brothers

Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi graced the centenary celebrations of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd. KBL organised in New Delhi today. Prime Minister released a postage stamp to commemorate 100 years of KBL. The PM also unveiled the Hindi versio...

Pak's parl committee unanimously approves bills concerning services chiefs' tenure

The Pakistan government on Monday moved closer to finalise a legislation to give three-year extension to Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa as the bills concerning tenures of the services chiefs were unanimously approved by a parliamentary co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020