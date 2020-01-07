Left Menu
Development News Edition

Too old? Too slow? No! Debut marathoners may add years to life

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 00:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 00:30 IST
Too old? Too slow? No! Debut marathoners may add years to life

First-time marathon runners can add years to their lives and reap the health rewards of lower blood pressure and healthier arteries, even if they take on the challenge in mid- to later life, research showed on Monday.

"It appears to never be too late," said co-lead researcher Charlotte Manisty of University College London. The Marathon Study showed the biggest health gains were in slower, older men who also had relatively high blood pressure when training began, though the researchers said it was not clear why they benefited most.

In the study, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, Manisty's team looked at 138 first-time marathon runners from the 2016 and 2017 London Marathon. On average, the new runners were 37 years old and 49% were male, and were not running for more than two hours per week before the study began. The average marathon time at the end of the study was 5.4 hours for women and 4.5 hours for men.

The scientists examined the participants before training and after they had completed the 26.2-mile (42 km) event to see if successfully taking on a marathon had affected their levels of arterial stiffening. Hardening of the arteries is a normal part of aging. It increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases such as stroke and heart attack and related conditions which are also linked to dementia and kidney disease.

The first-time marathon runners in the study saw, on average, a decrease in arterial stiffness equivalent to a four-year reduction in their 'arterial age', and a drop in systolic (when hart muscles contract) and diastolic (when the muscles relax) blood pressure of 4 and 3mmHg respectively. The findings show "it is possible to reverse the consequences of aging on our blood vessels with real-world exercise in just six months", Manisty said.

"These were not people who were doing extreme levels of exercise or losing extreme amounts of weight. They were doing moderate training and reaching realistic running goals," she added in a telephone interview. Metin Avkiran, a director at the British Heart Foundation charity which co-funded the research, said in a statement that the results showed the "undeniable" benefits of exercise.

"As the old mantra goes, if exercise were a pill it would be hailed as a wonder drug," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

Amazon signs agreement to sell Future Group products online

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Phillips out as Rams defensive coordinator

Wade Phillips is out as defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams, multiple outlets reported Monday. The 72-year-old NFL lifer signed a three-year contract after the Rams hired head coach Sean McVay in January 2017.A year after reaching...

UPDATE 9-Weinstein charged with sex crime in Los Angeles as trial on separate charges starts in New York

Los Angeles prosecutors indicted Harvey Weinstein on Monday on sex crime charges just hours after the former film producer appeared in a New York court for the start of his rape trial, which has become a focal point for the MeToo movement. ...

UPDATE 1-U.S. considering more sanctions to ratchet up pressure on Venezuela -special envoy

The United States is looking at additional sanctions to step up pressure on the Venezuelan government, the U.S. special envoy for the country said on Monday, after Venezuelas ruling Socialist party moved forcefully to install a new head of ...

Highway crash in Peru kills 16, including two Germans

At least 16 people, including two Germans, died in a crash in southern Peru on Monday after a bus collided with other vehicles and rolled over, local police said. The accident also left 42 others injured, including two Brazilians and two Am...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020