FA Cup round 4 draw revealed, Manchester City to face Fulham

Manchester City will face Fulham in the FA Cup, as the competition's fourth round draw was revealed on Monday (local time).

  London
  Updated: 07-01-2020 09:42 IST
  Created: 07-01-2020 09:42 IST
Manchester City will face Fulham in the FA Cup, as the competition's fourth round draw was revealed on Monday (local time). City had defeated Port Vale 4-1 on Sunday while Fulham had outclassed Aston Villa 2-1 in the third round of the competition.

"Liverpool, who defeated Everton 1-0, will face the winner of the match between Bristol City and Shrewsbury," the Football Association said in an official statement. Two-time FA Cup winner Arsenal will face Bournemouth in the fourth round.

The fourth round will have 16 ties and the matches will be played from January 24-27. Here is the full list of scheduled matches in the FA Cup fourth round:

FA Cup fourth round draw in full: Watford or Tranmere Rovers v Wolves or Manchester United

Hull City v Chelsea Southampton v Middlesbrough or Tottenham

QPR v Sheffield Wednesday Bournemouth v Arsenal or Leeds United

Northampton Town v Derby County Brentford v Leicester City

Millwall v Sheffield United Reading or Blackpool v Cardiff City or Carlisle United

West Ham v West Brom Burnley v Norwich City

Bristol Rovers or Coventry City v Birmingham City Manchester City v Fulham

Rochdale or Newcastle United v Oxford United Portsmouth v Barnsley

Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool (ANI)

