FA Cup round 4 draw revealed, Manchester City to face Fulham

Manchester City will face Fulham in the FA Cup, as the competition's fourth round draw was revealed on Monday (local time). City had defeated Port Vale 4-1 on Sunday while Fulham had outclassed Aston Villa 2-1 in the third round of the competition.

"Liverpool, who defeated Everton 1-0, will face the winner of the match between Bristol City and Shrewsbury," the Football Association said in an official statement. Two-time FA Cup winner Arsenal will face Bournemouth in the fourth round.

The fourth round will have 16 ties and the matches will be played from January 24-27. Here is the full list of scheduled matches in the FA Cup fourth round:

FA Cup fourth round draw in full: Watford or Tranmere Rovers v Wolves or Manchester United

Hull City v Chelsea Southampton v Middlesbrough or Tottenham

QPR v Sheffield Wednesday Bournemouth v Arsenal or Leeds United

Northampton Town v Derby County Brentford v Leicester City

Millwall v Sheffield United Reading or Blackpool v Cardiff City or Carlisle United

West Ham v West Brom Burnley v Norwich City

Bristol Rovers or Coventry City v Birmingham City Manchester City v Fulham

Rochdale or Newcastle United v Oxford United Portsmouth v Barnsley

Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.