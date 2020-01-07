FA Cup round 4 draw revealed, Manchester City to face Fulham
Manchester City will face Fulham in the FA Cup, as the competition's fourth round draw was revealed on Monday (local time).
"Liverpool, who defeated Everton 1-0, will face the winner of the match between Bristol City and Shrewsbury," the Football Association said in an official statement. Two-time FA Cup winner Arsenal will face Bournemouth in the fourth round.
The fourth round will have 16 ties and the matches will be played from January 24-27. Here is the full list of scheduled matches in the FA Cup fourth round:
FA Cup fourth round draw in full: Watford or Tranmere Rovers v Wolves or Manchester United
Hull City v Chelsea Southampton v Middlesbrough or Tottenham
QPR v Sheffield Wednesday Bournemouth v Arsenal or Leeds United
Northampton Town v Derby County Brentford v Leicester City
Millwall v Sheffield United Reading or Blackpool v Cardiff City or Carlisle United
West Ham v West Brom Burnley v Norwich City
Bristol Rovers or Coventry City v Birmingham City Manchester City v Fulham
Rochdale or Newcastle United v Oxford United Portsmouth v Barnsley
Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool (ANI)
