Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blue Jackets bounce back to beat Kings

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 12:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 12:30 IST
Blue Jackets bounce back to beat Kings

Nathan Gerbe and Scott Harrington scored goals less than three minutes apart in the second period as the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied for a 4-2 victory on Monday against the host Los Angeles Kings. Kevin Stenlund and Gustav Nyquist added third-period goals, while goalie Elvis Merzlikins had 35 saves as Columbus earned the victory one game after its 12-game points streak came to an end.

Alex Iafallo and Trevor Lewis scored goals, while Sean Walker added a pair of assists for the Kings, who have lost consecutive games and fell for the sixth time in their last eight contests (2-5-1). Goalie Jonathan Quick had 20 saves as the Kings lost for the third time in their last four home games. Kings center Tyler Toffoli was playing in his 500th career game.

Iafallo scored the lone goal of the opening period just 1:26 after the puck dropped. His ninth of the season came after he pounced on the rebound following two consecutive shots on goal by Walker. Gerbe tied it at 6:53 of the second period when his one-timer from the high slot through traffic beat Quick. Harrington added the go-ahead goal at 10:40 of the period when he took a centering pass from Sonny Milano in front of the goal and redirected the puck off Quick and across the goal line.

Columbus increased the advantage to 3-1 at 4:49 of the third period when Stenlund took the puck across the blue line, shot between two defenders and beat Quick under his blocker. Lewis got the Kings to within a goal at 11:15 of the third period when he deflected a shot from Walker through heavy traffic. It was Lewis' second of the season. Nyquist scored his 10th into an empty net with a minute remaining to clinch it.

The injury-plagued Blue Jackets got two players back Monday as center Emil Bemstrom returned from a 12-game absence because of a dislocated rib and cartilage injury, while defenseman Markus Nutivaara returned after missing 27 games because of a head injury. Blue Jackets right wing Cam Atkinson might return from a high ankle sprain Tuesday at Anaheim.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

Amazon signs agreement to sell Future Group products online

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

BACKSTORY-Crossing continents to cover protests

One moment, photographer Andres Martinez Casares was out on the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, dodging teargas canisters as crowds called for the resignation of President Jovenel Moise and his government.The next, he was in Beirut which ...

BJP leaders take out peace march in support of CAA

Union Minister Nityanand Rai and senior BJP leader Vijay Goel on Tuesday took out a peace march in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA.The march started from Baratooti Chowk in Sadar Bazar area and culminated at the Jama Masjid....

Poland to compensate households for rising power costs

Poland may set aside around 3 billion zlotys 792 million in its 2021 budget to compensate households for rising power prices in 2020, Minister of State Assets Jacek Sasin said on Tuesday. Polands energy regulator URE has approved requests b...

NHL roundup: McDavid nets 4 points, Oilers snap Leafs' streak

Connor McDavid had a dazzling goal and three assists, and the visiting Edmonton Oilers snapped the Toronto Maple Leafs 10-game point streak with a 6-4 win on Monday night. McDavids goal put the game away at 1126 of the third. He entered the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020