England edges closer to victory, South Africa 170-4

  • Capetown
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 17:05 IST
  • Created: 07-01-2020 16:34 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@BLACKCAPS )

England stayed patient and was rewarded with the wicket of South Africa captain Faf du Plessis to edge toward victory on the final day of the second cricket test on Tuesday. Spinner Dom Bess provided the breakthrough when du Plessis hit a sweep straight to Joe Denly at square leg about 30 minutes before lunch at Newlands. The loss of concentration by du Plessis left South Africa 170-4 at the break and facing a big task to save the test.

Opener Pieter Malan was 83 not out but South Africa needs to bat through the entire day to draw. Victory is almost certainly out of South Africa's grasp, with another 268 runs needed in the last two sessions. England needs six wickets. England set South Africa a target of 438 to win, which would be a world record if South Africa got it. England had the home team 126-2 overnight.

Fast bowler James Anderson got rid of nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj lbw fairly early on day five but du Plessis was one of the wickets the tourists really wanted. He and Malan put on just 35 runs for the fourth wicket but they ground it out for 107 balls before du Plessis' error in giving Denly a simple catch. England is seeking a series-leveling victory in Cape Town. South Africa won the first test by 107 runs but England took complete control of the second on day four when Ben Stokes hit a whirlwind 72 off 47 balls and opener Dom Sibley made 133 not out to set South Africa the mammoth target.

South Africa started its second innings with successive half-century partnerships between Malan and Dean Elgar (34), and then Malan and Zubayr Hamza (18) in the hopes of grinding out a draw. Anderson removed Hamza late on Monday and Maharaj early on Tuesday morning for 2-23 in the innings and seven wickets in the match. Bess' timely dismissal of du Plessis saw England cut into South Africa's middle order.

Rassie van der Dussen, playing just his second test, was 1 not out off 21 balls alongside Malan, who is on his test debut.

