Left Menu
Development News Edition

76ers' Embiid (finger) could miss Celtics showdown

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 22:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 22:43 IST
76ers' Embiid (finger) could miss Celtics showdown

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid could miss Thursday's key Eastern Conference matchup with the Boston Celtics after suffering a dislocated left ring finger in the first quarter of Monday night's win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. "That's a possibility," Embiid said after the game. "I want to play. It's a big game. Last time we played them, we had great success, but at the end of the day, whatever they want me to do. Obviously, I'll try to fight it, but they care about me, so whatever they want to do. ... We'll see."

Embiid, 25, said doctors told him he could have suffered a ligament injury. "They were just talking about the ligament," Embiid said. "They're still figuring out what's next."

Embiid said he initially thought the finger was broken when he felt discomfort midway through the first quarter, but a locker room X-ray was negative, and he was cleared to return to action. Back on the court, the extent of the injury became clear when his ring finger was pointing in an unnatural direction. "I came back in, and then it just happened," Embiid said. "It was unfortunate."

Still, he returned to the game with his fingers taped together and wound up with 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in 32 minutes. The Sixers won 120-113. Embiid said the injury hampered him but wanted to help his team snap a four-game losing streak.

"It was pretty bad," he said. "I basically could only play with one hand. It was really bad. But in the midst of the losing streak, I just wanted to make sure that I do everything possible to get us a win, and I was glad to get us a win." Embiid has been a key contributor for the 76ers, who entered Tuesday in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, eight games behind leader Milwaukee and five games behind second-place Boston.

In 31 games, he is averaging 23.4 points and 12.3 rebounds in 31.1 minutes per game. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Muthoot finance company MD injured in attack in Kerala

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

Intel's Mobileye demos autonomous car equipped only with cameras, no other sensors

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Sacking Conte cost Chelsea 26.6 mln pounds, accounts show

Sacking Italian manager Antonio Conte in July 2018 cost Chelsea 26.6 million pounds 34.92 million in compensation and legal fees, according to the Premier League clubs accounts for the 2018-19 season. Conte joined the West Londoners in 2016...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow dip as Middle East concerns persist; chips rally

Oil stocks shed the most on the SP 500 on Tuesday, taking the benchmark index further away from record highs, as investors nervously awaited the latest in the U.S.-Iran standoff.A near 2 loss for oil majors Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp...

Canadian Space Technology Startup SkyWatch Raises $7.5M USD ($10M CAD) to Make Satellite Data Easily Accessible

&#160;SkyWatch Space Applications Inc. SkyWatch, a Waterloo-based space technology startup, announced&#160;it has completed a 7.5M USD10M CAD Series A round of financing to provide companies with affordable and reliable access to satellite ...

France advises French nationals against going to Iran

France on Tuesday warned its nationals against traveling to Iran, citing an extremely volatile security situation. The Foreign Ministry is also advising French nationals that could not temporarily leave Iran to be extremely cautious.It is r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020