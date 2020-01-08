Left Menu
Kings rally from 21 points down to stun Suns

  Updated: 08-01-2020 10:41 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Nemanja Bjelica gave Sacramento the lead for good with a 3-pointer with 7:31 remaining in the game, and De'Aaron Fox saved nine of his team-high 27 points for the final 7:02 as the visiting Kings rallied from a 21-point deficit to stun the Phoenix Suns 114-103 on Tuesday night. Devin Booker extended his franchise record of consecutive 30-point games to seven with a game-high 34-point effort, but it wasn't enough to prevent the Suns from sustaining a second consecutive home loss.

Playing the second night of a back-to-back and down 80-59 with under five minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Kings climbed within 87-78 before period's end thanks in large part to four 3-pointers, including a pair by rookie Justin James. Nemanja completed the comeback and put the Kings up 92-91 on a dunk with 8:03 left in the final quarter, then responded to two Kelly Oubre Jr. free throws with his go-ahead 3-pointer, giving the visitors a 95-93 advantage.

Fox did most of the heavy lifting after that, including consecutive long jumpers -- one a 3-pointer -- after the Suns had gotten within 102-100 with still 3:47 to play. Phoenix never got closer than five after that.

Bjelica finished with 19 points, and Buddy Hield had 16 for Sacramento, which was coming off a 111-98 home win over Golden State on Monday night. Backup big man Dewayne Dedmon, recently fined for requesting a trade, chipped in with a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double for the Kings, while Trevor Ariza added 15 points and Cory Joseph 10.

Hield (four), Bjelica (three) and Ariza (three) combined for 10 3-pointers as the Kings outscored the Suns 45-33 from beyond the arc. Booker shot 12-for-21 en route to his 34 points. He also found time for seven assists.

Deandre Ayton had 21 points to go with a team-high nine rebounds, Oubre 17 points, and Ricky Rubio a game-high nine assists to complement eight points for Phoenix, which had won two of the first three games in the now-complete season series. The Suns lost despite outshooting the Kings 48.1 percent to 44.0.

