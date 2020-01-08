Left Menu
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Golden Rhule: Panthers land coach for $60 million

Matt Rhule will be head coach of the Carolina Panthers in 2020. The Panthers announced Rhule agreed to a deal that is reportedly worth up to $70 million. Predators name Hynes as head coach

John Hynes went just over one month without an NHL coaching gig, a run that ended when he was named to the Nashville Predators top spot on Tuesday. Hynes takes over for Peter Laviolette, who was fired Monday. Hynes was dismissed by the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 3 after the team got off to a 9-13-4 start. NBA roundup: Spurs hand Bucks worst loss of season

DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points, and Patty Mills had 21 off the bench as the San Antonio Spurs routed the visiting Milwaukee Bucks 126-104 on Monday night to snap a two-game losing streak. The Spurs led by 10 points after three quarters and ran their advantage to 16 points early in the final period. Milwaukee closed to within 100-89 with 8:12 to play but never made a serious run down the stretch. Former champion Sharapova to get Australian Open wildcard

Former world number one Maria Sharapova will be awarded a world card to play in this month's Australian Open, the organizers of the year's first Grand Slam said on Wednesday. The 32-year-old Russian is currently ranked 147th in the world after a season in which a long-standing shoulder injury restricted her to eight tournaments. Notebook: Red Sox accused of stealing signs in 2018

The Boston Red Sox stole signs via video from opposing pitchers and catchers during the 2018 regular season, multiple members of the club told The Athletic for a story published Tuesday. Three people who were part of the team that year told The Athletic that the signs were stolen by players who went to the video replay room to figure them out, and then sent the information to the dugout. Someone on the bench then shared the signs with baserunners, who used body movements to let the batter know what pitch was coming. NHL roundup: McDavid nets 4 points, Oilers snap Leafs' streak

Connor McDavid had a dazzling goal and three assists, and the visiting Edmonton Oilers snapped the Toronto Maple Leafs' 10-game point streak with a 6-4 win on Monday night. McDavid's goal put the game away at 11:26 of the third. He entered the zone one-on-one with defenseman Morgan Rielly looking as if he intended to pass, then sharply juked left, scooted by Rielly and finished in the top left corner. NBA: Australian players commit $750,000 to bushfire relief efforts

A group of nine Australian players from the National Basketball Association have committed $750,000 towards the relief and recovery efforts amid devastating bushfires in their home country, the league said on Tuesday. Ben Simmons, Aron Baynes, Jonah Bolden, Ryan Broekhoff, Matthew Dellavedova, Dante Exum, Joe Ingles, Thon Maker and Patty Mills make up the group that partnered with the NBA and players' association to support organisations across Australia to aid relief efforts and long-term rebuilding projects. Report: Lakers' Davis declines $146 million extension

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis declined a four-year, $146 million max extension on Tuesday and intends to become an unrestricted free agent in July, Yahoo Sports reported. Yahoo reported that Rich Paul, who is Davis' agent, informed the team that Davis wants to focus on this season. Tennis: 'It happened accidentally,' says Tsitsipas after racket swipe hurts dad

Stefanos Tsitsipas said he did not mean to hit his father and coach Apostolos with a racket swipe in a mid-match fit of rage during Tuesday's ATP Cup loss to Australia's Nick Kyrgios. The Greek 21-year-old, ranked sixth in the world, lost 7-6(7) 6-7(3) 7-6(5) and took out his frustration after losing the opening set tiebreak with two racket swipes near the team bench, the second of which bruised his father's arm. Cowboys make McCarthy's hiring official

The Dallas Cowboys will introduce Mike McCarthy on Wednesday as the ninth head coach in team history. Reports circulated Monday that McCarthy would take over for Jason Garrett, whose contract was not renewed, but the Cowboys waited until Tuesday to make it official.

