Lakers rout Knicks but lose Davis to injury

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 12:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 11:45 IST
LeBron James scored 31 points, and the host Los Angeles Lakers, who lost Anthony Davis to a back injury, crushed the New York Knicks 117-87 on Tuesday night. James, who was a game-time decision because of an illness, converted six of the Lakers' 17 3-pointers.

Davis left the game with 2:45 remaining in the third quarter when he landed hard on the floor after losing his balance in a collision with the Knicks' Julius Randle under the basket. He did not return. Davis finished with five points on 2-of-8 shooting, six rebounds and three steals in 28 minutes. He also had two blocks after recording eight blocks Sunday against the Detroit Pistons.

X-rays on Davis' lower back were negative. Kyle Kuzma scored 16 points, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 15 and Avery Bradley added 12 for the Lakers, who won their sixth straight game. Danny Green finished with 11 points.

Rookie guard RJ Barrett scored 19 points to top the Knicks, who were without leading scorer Marcus Morris Sr. with a sore neck. Randle, a former Laker, had 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Elfrid Payton contributed 12 points. New York dropped its third straight game. After leading 26-21 after one quarter, the Lakers opened up a double-digit lead in the second.

A bucket by Barrett allowed the Knicks to close the deficit to 32-30 less than three minutes into the quarter, but the Lakers closed the half with a 30-15 surge for a 62-45 advantage at the break. They outscored the Knicks 36-24 in the second. In the third, Los Angeles increased the margin to as much 21 points before taking an 85-70 edge heading into the fourth quarter.

Their 11-3 run to open the fourth gave the Lakers a 96-73 lead after a bucket by Caldwell-Pope. Knicks forward Bobby Portis was ejected early in the second quarter on a flagrant 2 foul after swatting Caldwell-Pope in the head on a layup.

