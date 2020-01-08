Left Menu
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

St Moritz prides itself as the birthplace of modern winter sports but the Swiss city has been hit by warm weather and had to wait until days before the Lausanne 2020 winter Youth Olympics to confirm its lake is iced up and ready for speed skating events.

TENNIS-SHENZHEN/ Muguruza powers her way into Shenzhen quarters, Wang advances

Garbine Muguruza won consecutive matches for the first time since last year’s French Open when she beat American Shelby Rogers 6-1 7-6(2) to advance to the quarter-finals of the Shenzhen Open on Wednesday. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-ATM/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Spanish Super Cup - Barcelona v Atletico Madrid - news conferences & training Barcelona and Atletico Madrid prepare for the second Spanish Super Cup semi-final at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

8 Jan 09:45 ET / 14:45 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-VAL-MAD/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spanish Super Cup - Valencia v Real Madrid Valencia play Real Madrid in the first Spanish Super Cup semi-final at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

8 Jan 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-AVA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Carabao Cup semi-final first leg - Leicester City v Aston Villa Leicester City face Aston Villa in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

8 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-STE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer France - League Cup - Paris St Germain vs Saint-Etienne Paris St Germain faces Saint-Etienne in French League Cup soccer match

8 Jan 15:05 ET / 20:05 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - La Liga preview A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

9 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

Soccer- Italy - Serie A preview Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

9 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT TENNIS

TENNIS-ATPCUP/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP Cup

Britain face hosts Australia in the first ATP Cup quarter-final before Argentina play Russia. Sydney is hosting the knockout stages of the inaugural tournament - a new team competition featuring 24 countries in the buildup to the Australian Open. 9 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

TENNIS-BRISBANE/ Tennis - WTA Premier - Brisbane International

Round two of the Brisbane International. French Open champion Ash Barty leads the field at the Pat Rafter Arena. 9 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

TENNIS-SHENZHEN/ Tennis - WTA International - Shenzhen Open

The WTA hosts the Shenzhen Open - an International event. Jan 9

TENNIS-AUCKLAND/ Tennis - WTA International - Auckland Classic

Round two of the Auckland Classic - a WTA International tournament. 9 Jan 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

GOLF GOLF-SOLHEIM/

Golf - Captain of United States 2021 Solheim Cup team announced The captain of the United States Solheim Cup team to take on Europe at Inverness in Toledo, Ohio in 2021 will be announced.

Jan 9 GOLF-SONYOPEN/

Golf - PGA Tour: Sony Open in Hawaii first round Coverage of first round from Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, where Matt Kuchar is defending champion.

Jan 9 MOTOR RALLY

MOTOR-RALLY-DAKAR/ (PIX) (TV) Rallying - Dakar Rally

Stage four of the Dakar Rally is a 676-kilometre route from Neom to Al-'Ula. 8 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

