Left Menu
Development News Edition

Knicks F Portis fined $25K for reckless play

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 04:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 04:55 IST
Knicks F Portis fined $25K for reckless play

New York Knicks forward Bobby Portis was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for an incident during Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, executive vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe announced. The league disciplined Portis for "recklessly making contact above the shoulders of an airborne shooter."

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was driving for a layup in the second quarter when Portis swung his right arm into the head of the Lakers' guard. Portis received a flagrant 2 foul and was ejected from the game with 8:02 left in the quarter.

Caldwell-Pope departed the game and later returned in the third quarter. Portis said after the game that it he wasn't trying to injure Caldwell-Pope.

"It wasn't intentional at all," Portis said. "I went for the ball. My intent was never to hurt anybody or anything like that. Just trying to make a play on the ball. Missed the ball and hit him in the head. My apologies to Caldwell-Pope. Happy to see him go out and do his thing, come back into the game and impact the game." The Lakers won the game 117-87.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Iran sending messages to militias not to attack U.S. targets -Pence

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday the United States has received intelligence that Iran has asked its allied militias not to attack U.S. targets.Were receiving some encouraging intelligence that Iran is sending messages to th...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Former NFL running back Ajayi joins MLS esports teamFormer National Football League player Jay Ajayi traded in his helmet for a video game controller as the London-born running back was ...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. California governor proposes more than 1 billion toward homelessnessResponding to a growing crisis on the streets of Californias major cities, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Wednesda...

Indians president expects to keep Lindor through Opening Day

Having yet to receive a trade offer matching their desires, the Cleveland Indians expect to have shortstop Francisco Lindor on the roster when the regular season begins in late March. I still have every expectation that Francisco will be ou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020