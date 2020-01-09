Knicks F Portis fined $25K for reckless play

New York Knicks forward Bobby Portis was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for an incident during Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, executive vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe announced. The league disciplined Portis for "recklessly making contact above the shoulders of an airborne shooter."

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was driving for a layup in the second quarter when Portis swung his right arm into the head of the Lakers' guard. Portis received a flagrant 2 foul and was ejected from the game with 8:02 left in the quarter.

Caldwell-Pope departed the game and later returned in the third quarter. Portis said after the game that it he wasn't trying to injure Caldwell-Pope.

"It wasn't intentional at all," Portis said. "I went for the ball. My intent was never to hurt anybody or anything like that. Just trying to make a play on the ball. Missed the ball and hit him in the head. My apologies to Caldwell-Pope. Happy to see him go out and do his thing, come back into the game and impact the game." The Lakers won the game 117-87.

