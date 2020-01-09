Wilson, Rodgers meet again as Seahawks visit Packers

There are two quarterbacks remaining in the NFL playoffs who have guided their teams to Super Bowl championships. And they'll meet Sunday afternoon in Green Bay, as the Packers and Aaron Rodgers play host to the Seattle Seahawks and Russell Wilson in the NFC divisional round.

Rodgers (102.4) and Wilson (101.2) also rank first and second, respectively, in NFL history in career passer rating. While the second-seeded Packers (13-3) had a bye last weekend, Wilson led the fifth-seeded Seahawks (12-5) to a 17-9 victory at Philadelphia in the wild-card round.

Wilson completed 18 of 30 passes for 325 yards and a touchdown and had a team-high 45 yards rushing on nine carries. "The thing is, you keep (No.) 3 safe, he can do some magical things out there," Seahawks offensive lineman D.J. Fluker told reporters of Wilson.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf set an NFL postseason rookie record with 160 yards receiving on seven catches, including a key 53-yard touchdown in the third quarter. "It was fun and it was scary at the same time. The way the season's been going, this team, you know I didn't want this to be our last time playing football," Metcalf said. "So I'm just having fun out there with this team and just the group that we have."

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who has been battling a sports hernia injury since Week 10, had five tackles and one of Seattle's season-high seven sacks. He also had a hit that knocked out Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz with a concussion in the first quarter. The Seahawks won without their top three running backs, the left side of their offensive line and one of their starting linebackers.

"I mean, it's the playoffs, man," wide receiver Tyler Lockett said in response to a question about the Seahawks' edge with Wentz out. "They've been successful when he (Wentz) was hurt before. You can't look at it like that. ... Injuries are 100 percent a part of the game. Your question could make us say, 'What if we had (left tackle) Duane (Brown), what if we had (center Justin) Britt, what if we had (running back) Chris (Carson). ... You can't look at it like that. You've just got to play with what you got." Brown (knee) and left guard Mike Iupati (neck) remained out at Wednesday's practice, while fill-in left tackle George Fant (groin) and center Joey Hunt (fibula) also missed practice.

While the Seahawks are hobbled, the Packers seemingly used the bye week to get healthy. Right tackle Bryan Bulaga, who suffered a concussion in Week 17, was a full participant in practice this week, meaning the entire offensive line is back intact. Inside linebacker Blake Martinez (hand) and running back Jamaal Williams (shoulder) also were full participants, while defensive tackle Kenny Clark sat out with a back injury. "I think we should be ready to roll," first-year Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. "That was a good week off for guys to recover and get back and kind of get your mind fresh and re-energized. We know we have a great opponent coming in here and a team that's done really well on the road, so we've got to be at our best to beat them."

The Seahawks are 8-1 on the road this season, but they haven't won at Lambeau Field since Nov. 1, 1999, losing their past eight visits. That includes a pair of playoff losses: Jan. 4, 2004, in the wild-card round and Jan. 12, 2008, in the divisional round. Wilson and Rodgers have split their seven head-to-head meetings, with the home team winning every time. That includes the NFC championship game in 2015, won by the Seahawks in overtime. Don't be surprised if this is a close game. The Seahawks are 11-2 in games decided by eight points or less, giving them two more wins than any other team in those situations this season. The Packers are 8-1 in one-score games for the best percentage (88.9) in the league.

"Belief. It's definitely belief," Rodgers said after a come-from-behind, 23-20 victory at Detroit in the regular-season finale. "For whatever reason, there's an expectation that when we get in those situations now, we're going to score."

