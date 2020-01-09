Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will learn from Pogba if he comes to Real Madrid: Fede Valverde

Real Madrid' midfielder Fede Valverde has said that he will learn a lot from Manchester United's Paul Pogba if he decides to join the Spanish side.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Leeds
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 10:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 10:05 IST
Will learn from Pogba if he comes to Real Madrid: Fede Valverde
Manchester United's Paul Pogba . Image Credit: ANI

Real Madrid' midfielder Fede Valverde has said that he will learn a lot from Manchester United's Paul Pogba if he decides to join the Spanish side. There have been wide rumours indicating Pogba's departure from United. Both Real Madrid and Juventus have shown quite a lot of interest in the France international.

However, Pogba has missed quite a lot of Premier League season due to an ankle injury. "Pogba? I live quietly. I try to enjoy it when I put on this shirt. If in the future he has to come obviously I'm going to learn a lot from him as a player," Goal.com quoted Valverde as saying.

Valverde also credited side's coach Zinedine Zidane for giving him the confidence to play his natural game in the park. "Zidane has supported me even when I didn't have any minutes. He has given me the confidence and assurance. He's uniting us a team," Valverde said.

Real Madrid defeated Valencia 3-1 in the Supercopa de Espana semi-final on Wednesday (local time). Toni Kroos, Isco, and Luka Modric scored for Madrid in the match. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Beilein apologizes for calling Cavs 'thugs' in meeting

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein said he has begun contacting his players to apologize for calling them thugs during a team meeting Wednesday at the team hotel in Detroit, according to an ESPN report. Beilein reportedly told ESPN...

Bucks eke by Warriors despite poor shooting

The Milwaukee Bucks used a stellar defensive effort to overcome poor shooting Wednesday night, struggling past host Golden State 107-98 on a night when Warriors coach Steve Kerr resorted to a late hack-a-Giannis strategy. Two days after sho...

Allegations of man claiming to be Chinese spy roil Taiwan election campaign again

Allegations in Australian media about Chinas efforts to interfere in Taiwans elections roiled the island on Thursday, after new reporting said a self-professed Chinese spy described a smear campaign against Taiwans ruling party. Taiwan is a...

­­Scaled Agile Announces General Availability of SAFe® 5.0 With Core Competencies for Enabling Business Agility

Scaled Agile, Inc., provider of SAFe, the worlds leading framework for business agility, today announced general availability of SAFe 5.0 for Lean Enterprises. The new version of SAFe features significant advances in strategy, execution, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020