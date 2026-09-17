Spanish Super Cup 2027 Relocates to Istanbul amidst Scheduling Conflicts

The scheduling conflict with the Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia has led to the relocation of the 2027 Spanish Super Cup to Istanbul, according to Rafael Louzan, president of the Spanish Football Federation. Originally planned for Saudi Arabia, the tournament now takes place from February 2-7 in the Turkish city.

The move was not prompted by regional security concerns, Louzan confirmed at a launch event in Istanbul. The decision predated any recent tensions and was made in agreement with the Saudi sports company Sela and the Saudi government. Representatives from Real Madrid, Barcelona, Real Sociedad, and Atletico Madrid have expressed satisfaction with the new arrangement.

Despite the venue change, the financial terms remain similar, with minor improvements, although the exact value of the deal was not disclosed. Louzan also mentioned ongoing discussions with Saudi authorities and Sela about extending the hosting agreement beyond 2030, highlighting the cooperative efforts between Turkey and Saudi Arabia.