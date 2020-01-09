Left Menu
Development News Edition

2019 was tough, will try to plan better for every game in 2020: Kuldeep

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 15:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 15:44 IST
2019 was tough, will try to plan better for every game in 2020: Kuldeep

Admitting that 2019 was a "tough year" for him, Indian left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Thursday said he has learnt from his mistakes and will try to plan better for the challenges this year. In 2019, the 25-year-old Kuldeep's India appearances were few and far apart and his stint with the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League was also lacklustre.

"It (2019) was a tough one. I learned a lot of things and the biggest positive was getting to know that I could have planned things better," Kuldeep told reporters on the eve of the third and final T20 against Sri Lanka here. "If I thought more and gave more time to myself, I could have performed better. In 2020, I will try to plan every game better and give myself more time, so I get more time to reflect on my game.

"You play a lot of matches but at the same time, you have to give yourself more time to plan for the next game. I want to be more mentally prepared this year," the Chinaman elaborated. So what will he do to get better?

"I will definitely take the help of video analysts and speak to the bowling coach (Bharat Arun) in the nets, where we can figure out the strengths and weaknesses of various batsmen," he said. "Now everyone knows how Kuldeep bowls – he is a chinaman, who has wrong-uns, flippers. So, I have to bring changes in my bowling, which the batsmen cannot figure out," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong exchange chief says economic 'devastation' from unrest will soon be apparent

More than six months of anti-government protests in Hong Kong have not been helpful to the economy in the Chinese-ruled territory and the depth of the devastation will be seen in the coming weeks, said the chief executive of the citys stock...

Manipur CM 'privileged' to host historic Imphal Derby as 23,682 watch clash

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday said he was privileged to host the first ever I-League Imphal Derby between NEROCA FC and TRAU FC, which was watched by nearly 24000 spectators. The newly-promoted TRAU FC picked up three poi...

HDFC Bank launches service for religious bodies, societies and clubs

With an aim to grow institutional business, Indias largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Thursday launched a value-added service for religious bodies, societies, clubs and cities. The institutions will get a customised mobile applicati...

Maha: 500 judges, 50 lawyers to take part in mediation meet

Around 500 judges and 50 trained mediation lawyers from 11 districts of Maharshtras Vidarbha region will take part in a regional conference here on January 11, a release here stated on Thursday. The conference on capacity building and eval...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020