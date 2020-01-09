2019 was tough, will try to plan better for every game in 2020: Kuldeep
Admitting that 2019 was a "tough year" for him, Indian left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Thursday said he has learnt from his mistakes and will try to plan better for the challenges this year. In 2019, the 25-year-old Kuldeep's India appearances were few and far apart and his stint with the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League was also lacklustre.
"It (2019) was a tough one. I learned a lot of things and the biggest positive was getting to know that I could have planned things better," Kuldeep told reporters on the eve of the third and final T20 against Sri Lanka here. "If I thought more and gave more time to myself, I could have performed better. In 2020, I will try to plan every game better and give myself more time, so I get more time to reflect on my game.
"You play a lot of matches but at the same time, you have to give yourself more time to plan for the next game. I want to be more mentally prepared this year," the Chinaman elaborated. So what will he do to get better?
"I will definitely take the help of video analysts and speak to the bowling coach (Bharat Arun) in the nets, where we can figure out the strengths and weaknesses of various batsmen," he said. "Now everyone knows how Kuldeep bowls – he is a chinaman, who has wrong-uns, flippers. So, I have to bring changes in my bowling, which the batsmen cannot figure out," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kuldeep Yadav
- Indian
- Bharat Arun
- Indian Premier League
- Kolkata Knight Riders
ALSO READ
Indian-Americans hold rallies in support of CAA, NRC in US
Year after his death, Indian-origin police officer's legacy lives on in California
2 Indian students killed in road accident in Dubai
Singapore police probing Indian man for holding protest without permit against CAA
Indiannica Learning Hosts the National Final of the First Edition of Indiannica Quiz League