Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyrus' strike hand Bagan 1-0 win over Indian Arrows

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kalyani
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 20:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 20:52 IST
Cyrus' strike hand Bagan 1-0 win over Indian Arrows

Daniel Cyrus' first-half strike helped Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan beat Indian Arrows by a solitary goal in a Hero I-League match here on Thursday. Cyrus scored the only goal of the match in the 19th minute.

Kibu Vicuna stuck to his winning formula and named an unchanged line-up from Mohun Bagan's thoroughly impressive win in Srinagar. Arrows head coach Shanmugam Venkatesh made just the one change, opting to field Harpreet Singh in a four-man defence.

Buoyed by the 8,538-strong Green and Maroons faithful at the Kalyani Stadium, Bagan were firmly in the driving seat in the opening stages of the match. The first goal-bound opportunity fell in the way of the hosts, when in the 12th minute, a cross-field delivery by Fran Morante found Papa Diawara completely unmarked and despite having a free header on goal, he couldn't capitalise.

Bagan, at this stage, were completely dictating the game, as the Arrows struggled for possession. The deadlock was broken in the 19th minute, when a Nongdamba Naorem shot ricocheted off Akash Mishra's back, and with the ball still in the air, Cyrus unleashed a picturesque left-footed volley about 25 yards from goal, leaving Lalbiakhlua Jongte in the Arrows goal completely stranded.

The Green and Maroon brigade kept turning on the style, this time through VP Suhair. In the 24th minute, he made inroads into the box down the right through some smart footwork and after cutting in to his left, pulled the trigger with his weaker left foot, only to be denied by a great save from Jongte. Coach Venkatesh was forced into making an early substitution in the 29th minute, seemingly frustrated with how the game was unfolding.

He took Harpreet Singh off, and brought on Aman Chetri, thus reverting to his previously tested 4-3-3. The Arrows, despite stringing passes together in the final third following Chetri's introduction, struggled to pose any real threat as Bagan went into half-time with a goal lead. Bagan almost doubled their lead following the break.

In the 48th minute, a Joseba Beitia corner was met by a towering Fran Gonzales, but his header hit the woodwork. Much against the run of play, the Arrows almost found an equaliser when RV Hormipan got to the end of an Ayush Adhikari set-piece, but his header glanced inches across the far post.

In the 70th minute, it was Jongte who gave away the ball with a poor pass, which was latched onto by Beitia, who fed Diawara through and with just Akash Mishra to beat, he got his shot away early, which sailed wide off the post. The fourth consecutive victory for Bagan took them to the top of the Hero I-League standings with 13 points, while the Indian Arrows remain at the bottom with four points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

New Orleans-based artist's mural depicts parading tradition

The International Labour Organization ILO marked its centenary in 2019 and as part of the commemoration has launched a photography project called Dignity at Work The American Experience, to document the working life of people across the Uni...

Missing journalist's body found in Mexico's Michoacan state

The body of a Mexican radio journalist was found more than a month after his disappearance, authorities in the state of Michoacan said. Fidel vila Gmez had disappeared November 29, 2019 after leaving Huetamo, Michoacan for an event in the c...

SP, SDMs made nodal officers for J&K, NE students in Gzb

The Ghaziabad district administration has appointed its sub-divisional magistrates as nodal officers to resolve concerns of students from Jammu and Kashmir and various north eastern states, studying in the districts. District Magistrate Aja...

Golf-R&A to fund projects as golf gears up for climate change

Golfs governing body the RA are investing up to 650,000 pounds 849,030 in various sustainability projects as the sport attempts to safeguard itself from the worst effects of climate change. With rising sea levels, intense rain and increased...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020