Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Veerman blitzes South African Open course for first-round lead

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 21:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 21:47 IST
Golf-Veerman blitzes South African Open course for first-round lead

American Johannes Veerman birdied nine holes in an error-free round of 62 to take a one-shot lead after a low-scoring first day of the European Tour’s South African Open at Randpark Golf Club on Thursday. The 27-year-old from Texas continued his bright start to his debut season on the European Tour, as he came home in a blistering finish with four birdies in his last four holes to take an early clubhouse lead.

Veerman is one shot ahead of Italian Nino Bertasio, who held the joint lead after an eagle at the 17th but dropped a shot on the final hole, and South African JC Ritchie. Sam Horsfield of England, and the home trio of Brandon Grace, Toto Thimba and Rourke van der Spuy are part of a group of six players a further shot back after shooting 64.

Van der Spuy eagled the 18th, preceded by three straight birdies, as he also finished strongly. Defending champion Louis Oosthuizen, who began his run to last year’s title with a first round 62, was in a group of 11 players on 65.

The group included Rasmus Hojgaard of Denmark, who has already won on this season’s tour when he triumphed in the Mauritius Open in December. Some 240 players are competing over two courses in the championship, which was first played in 1903.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

JK DGP reviews security scenario in Kulgam, Awantipora

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh reviewed the law and order situation in south Kashmir on Thursday and directed officers to augment the security grids in the Valley. Singh also called for increasing peoples participation through ...

CII delegation meets LG, document on industrial growth in J-K released

A delegation of Confederation of Indian Industries CII, Jammu and Kashmir Thursday called on Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu here at the Raj Bhavan to discuss issues of development and economic growth in the union territory, an off...

Trump says 'I have my suspicions' over Iran plane crash (AFP) RUPRUP

Trump says I have my suspicions over Iran plane crash AFP RUPRUP...

No compromise over removal of VC: JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh

JNU Students Union JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh on Thursday said the January 5 attack on students inside the university campus was a traumatic experience, which they will not forget till their last breath, while asserting that the students a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020