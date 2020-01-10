Left Menu
Development News Edition

James takes over lead in All-Star fan voting

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 02:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 02:46 IST
James takes over lead in All-Star fan voting

LeBron James surpassed Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo to take the lead in fan voting for the 2020 All-Star Game. In the second fan returns released Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar had 82,001 more votes than Western Conference runner-up Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks and 100,488 more votes than the Eastern Conference leader Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

In all, James has nearly 3.4 million votes. A 15-time All-Star, the 35-year-old James is averaging 25.1 points, a league-leading 10.8 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game through 36 games.

The captains for the Feb. 16 showcase in Chicago will be the player from each conference who receives the most fan votes. James and Antetokounmpo were the captains last year. Fans account for 50 percent of the vote to determine the 10 starters. All current NBA players and a media panel each account for 25 percent of the vote, with every voter completing one full ballot featuring two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference.

Anthony Davis of the Lakers and Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers trail James in the West frontcourt voting, with the Houston Rockets' James Harden second to Doncic among guards. In the East, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers and Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors follow Antetokounmpo in the frontcourt. The Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young and Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets are the top two vote-getters among guards.

Voting for fans, players and media will conclude on Jan. 20 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The starters and the two team captains will be announced on Jan. 23. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

Mari Pangestu is new Managing Director, Development Policy of World Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Bill Cosby asks Pennsylvania top court to hear appeal on sex crime conviction

Lawyers for Bill Cosby on Thursday asked the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania to hear his appeal of his 2018 sexual assault conviction, a month after a lower court rejected their argument that the disgraced comedian did not get a fair trial.Co...

Odd News Roundup: After Britain appeals for weirdos, spoon bender Uri Geller applies

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.After Britain appeals for weirdos, spoon bender Uri Geller appliesSpoon-bending celebrity psychic Uri Geller, 73, has applied for a job in the British government in response to an advert for...

Report: Bulls C Carter (ankle) to miss multiple weeks

Chicago Bulls big man Wendell Carter Jr. could miss multiple weeks with a right high-ankle sprain, The Athletics Shams Charania reported Thursday. An MRI confirmed the extent of the injury, per the report.The 20-year-old center landed awkwa...

Five maximum security prison officers attacked, UK counter-terrorism police investigate

Five prison officers were assaulted at a maximum security jail in England on Thursday and British counter-terrorism police opened an investigation, a police spokesman said. London Police said officers from its Counter Terrorism Command were...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020