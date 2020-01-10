Left Menu
Reports: Cowboys, Texas aide Drayton discussing RB coaching job

  Updated: 10-01-2020 02:55 IST
The Dallas Cowboys are sticking close to home in their search for a running backs coach while eyeing University of Texas associate head coach and running game coordinator Stan Drayton, according to multiple media reports Thursday. Drayton should be a favorite in the search considering he has the backing of Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott, who owes his success at Ohio State to his former position coach with the Buckeyes.

"Stan Drayton -- that's my guy," Elliott said during an interview at the NFL combine in 2016, via Sports Illustrated. "He ... made me into a great player." ESPN reported that Drayton is the primary candidate for the position as new head coach Mike McCarthy builds his staff for 2020.

Elliott rushed for 1,878 yards -- ranking third in the nation -- for the Buckeyes as a sophomore under the guidance of Drayton, and they were part of the 2014 national championship team. Drayton, who was the Chicago Bears running backs coach from 2015-16 before joining the Longhorns in 2017, was scheduled to meet with the Cowboys on Thursday, according to an ESPN source. The Los Angeles Rams also are interested in Drayton, NFL Network reported.

On Wednesday, the Cowboys introduced McCarthy as the ninth head coach in team history. He is retaining offensive coordinator Kellen Moore but has chosen Mike Nolan to lead his defense and John Fassel to handle the special teams. Drayton 48, previously worked for the Green Bay Packers from 2001-03 as quality control assistant before becoming their special teams coach.

McCarthy, 56, coached the Green Bay Packers from 2006-18 and compiled a 125-77-2 record with nine playoff appearances, including eight straight from 2009-16. --Field Level Media

