Browns interview Stefanski, McDaniels on deck

Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski interviewed for the Cleveland Browns head-coaching opening on Thursday, according to multiple reports. The Browns met with Stefanski in the Minneapolis area with the Vikings preparing for Saturday's playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Stefanski is the seventh person to interview for the post. New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is slated to interview Friday and he will be the final candidate to meet with club brass. The 37-year-old Stefanski interviewed with the Browns after the 2018 season as well but Cleveland opted to hire the recently fired Freddie Kitchens.

Stefanski's offense ranks eighth in scoring offense at 25.4 points per game and 16th in total offense at 353.5 yards per game. This is his first full season as an offensive coordinator. Stefanski has worked in the Minnesota organization since 2006.

McDaniels has nearly two seasons of head coaching experience and went 11-17 with the Denver Broncos in 2009-10 before being dismissed with four games remaining in 2010. He accepted the Indianapolis Colts' head coaching gig after the 2017 season before backing out and sticking with the Patriots. Others who have interviewed for the job include Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy also interviewed for the job and has since been hired by the Dallas Cowboys.

