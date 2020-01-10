Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pastrnak's hat trick leads Bruins' rally past Jets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Boston
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 08:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 08:25 IST
Pastrnak's hat trick leads Bruins' rally past Jets
Image Credit: Twitter (@NHLBruins)

Jake DeBrusk scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, David Pastrnak had a hat trick and the Boston Bruins edged the visiting Winnipeg Jets 5-4 Thursday night. DeBrusk, who added an assist, and Pastrnak scored 33 seconds apart in the third as the Bruins rallied from a 4-3 deficit in the final nine minutes to win their second straight since a three-game skid. Pastrnak extended his league lead to 35 goals with his third hat trick of the season.

Kyle Connor, Andrew Copp, Neal Pionk and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets, who lost in the final contest of a four-game road trip (2-1-1). Jaroslav Halak stopped 17 shots for Boston. Laurent Brossoit made 31 saves for Winnipeg.

The Jets went ahead 4-3 when Scheifele backhanded the puck off Halak and into the Bruins' net at 7:50 of the third period. Pastrnak responded at 11:13 off a feed from David Krejci after an initial shot from DeBrusk rebounded in front of Brossoit. DeBrusk's tip-in of a Charlie McAvoy one-timer at 11:46 gave Boston the 5-4 edge. Brossoit was pulled with just over a minute left, but Winnipeg couldn't get an equalizer.

The Bruins went ahead 3-2 with 1:11 remaining in the second period when DeBrusk forced a turnover on a Jets line change and completed the breakaway up ice with a top-shelf snipe over Brossoit's glove. The Jets knotted the score at 3 just 1:03 later on a Pionk one-timer from the blue line on the power play. Winnipeg was on the board first at 7:35 of the first period when Connor cradled the puck back and forth on his stick to shed defender Torey Krug and beat Halak on the backhand. The goal was Connor's eighth in his last nine games.

Pastrnak tied the game at 17:14 off a feed from behind the net from Joakim Nordstrom. After Copp put the Jets up 2-1 on a redirect of a Josh Morrissey blast on the power play at the six-minute mark of the second, Pastrnak struck again at 9:41 when his power-play one-timer bounced off the crossbar and in. Pastrnak extended his points streak to 12 games (nine goals, 10 assists).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

Mari Pangestu is new Managing Director, Development Policy of World Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Priyanka Gandhi to meet BHU students, civil society members in Varanasi today

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit Varanasi on Friday to meet students of Banaras Hindu University BHU and members of civil society. Priyanka will meet the students of BHU and activists who were arrested during the pr...

Van Niekerk, Tryon return to South Africa ODI squad for New Zealand series

Dane van Niekerk and Chloe Tryon returned to South Africas women team for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand later this month. Van Niekerk makes a return as captain after she was sidelined due to injury, while big-hitting all-round...

Thompson leads Cavs to OT win over Pistons

Tristan Thompson poured in a career-high 35 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers finished overtime on a 9-2 run to defeat the host Detroit Pistons 115-112 on Thursday. Kevin Love scored 17 points, including the go-ahea...

One killed, 2 injured in bomb blast at junk shop in MP's Sagar

A person was killed and two others sustained severe injuries due to a bomb blast that took place in a junk shop in Madhya Pradeshs Sagar city. The incident took place on January 9.There is a junk shop here which is run by a man named Papu S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020