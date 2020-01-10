Left Menu
Bishop, Stars shut down host Ducks

  Updated: 10-01-2020 11:22 IST
  • Created: 10-01-2020 11:22 IST
Denis Gurianov and Alexander Radulov each scored power-play goals and the visiting Dallas Stars finished off the Anaheim Ducks with their stingy defense to earn a 3-0 victory Thursday night. Roope Hintz added an empty-net goal with 3:04 remaining as the Stars ran their winning streak to six games, one off their season-best streak.

It was an emotional night in Anaheim as the Ducks offered a pair of video tributes in the first period, one for Corey Perry and the other for Andrew Cogliano. Perry played 14 seasons in Anaheim, while Cogliano played 7 1/2. Perry, who joined the Stars as a free agent this season, watched the game from an arena suite as he served the third game of his five-game suspension for his hit on the Nashville Predators' Ryan Ellis in the New Year's Day Winter Classic.

Stars goalie Ben Bishop made 27 saves while recording his second shutout of the season. He also had a secondary assist on Radulov's second-period goal. Ducks goalie John Gibson made 24 saves as Anaheim lost for the fifth time in its last six games.

Gurianov gave the Stars a 1-0 lead 10:13 into the game when he took a firm cross-ice pass from Hintz and one-timed a shot from the right circle past Gibson. It was his 10th goal of the season and gave him three goals against the Ducks after scoring both in a 2-1 Stars victory on Oct. 24. Radulov also delivered on the man advantage at 5:10 of the second period. Bishop caught the Ducks on a line change and sent a long pass to Tyler Seguin, who moved in on goal but had his shot stopped by Gibson. Radulov collected the rebound and scored his 13th of the season.

Bishop was credited with his first assist of the season and the 11th of his 11-year career. Hintz's late goal was his 15th of the season.

--Field Level Media

