Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eighteen teams to compete in second division I-League

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 17:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 17:28 IST
Eighteen teams to compete in second division I-League

Eighteen teams comprising reserve sides of eight Indian Super League franchises and two I-League clubs will compete in the preliminary round of I-League second division. Giving the league a miss will be Northeast United FC, Odisha FC, Punjab FC and Indian Arrows.

The preliminary round will kick off in the last week of January. Teams will play on a home and away basis against other teams within a group. The winners of each group along with the best second-placed team between Group A and C would qualify for the final round.

However, if reserve teams of ISL clubs finish as winners or runners-up in any group, the position will be passed on to the next non-ISL team. In the final round, four qualified teams will play at the central venue on a 'single-leg' league system. Eventually, the winners will qualify to the next edition of I-League.

All the teams have cleared Hero Second Division League club licensing process of 2019-20 season except Lonestar Kashmir, who have been granted a special exemption by the league committee as they could not fulfil the criteria entirety due to reasons beyond their control. Meanwhile, six teams including reserve teams of four teams are slated to make their debut in the second division league this season. They are as follows: FC Bengaluru United, Rajasthan FC, Indian Arrows (reserves), Punjab FC (reserves), Hyderabad FC (reserves) and Mumbai City FC (reserves).

The groups of the preliminary round: Group A: Lonestar Kashmir FC, Punjab FC (reserves), Garhwal FC, Rajasthan FC, ATK (reserves), Jamshedpur FC (reserves).

Group B: Mohammedan Sporting, Bhawanipore, Indian Arrows (reserves), Hyderabad FC (reserves), Bengaluru FC (reserves), Chennaiyin FC (reserves). Group C: ARA FC, Mumbai City FC (reserves), FC Goa (reserves), FC Bengaluru United, FC Kerala, Kerala Blasters (reserves).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Australia's Finch expects thrilling Labuschagne v Bumrah duel

Australia captain Aaron Finch is looking forward to an exciting duel between the irrepressible Marnus Labuschagne and Indias world No.1 fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in their ODI series starting in Mumbai next week. Labuschagne smashed 896 run...

Woman killed in road accident in Delhi

A 51-year-old woman named Sandhya was killed in a road accident here on Thursday. She is wife of Rakesh Bisht, Deputy Director, Central Forensic Science Laboratory CFSL in CBI.A police official informed about a Police Control Room PCR call...

South Korean national detained at Jaipur airport with 4.5 kg unaccounted gold

A South Korean national was detained on Friday with unaccounted gold weighing 4.5 kg at Jaipur International Airport, a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI official said. The passenger was stopped during a search operation based on inte...

FACTBOX-Flights to Tehran cancelled after Canada says Iranian missile brought down Ukraine jet

Flights to Tehran were cancelled on Thursday and Friday after Canada and others said an Iranian missile brought down a Ukrainian airliner, probably by mistake. Tehran denied a missile took down the plane.Earlier this week, flights were rero...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020