Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian IM Muthaiah stuns defending champion Pantsulaia in Delhi Open chess

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 20:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 20:30 IST
Indian IM Muthaiah stuns defending champion Pantsulaia in Delhi Open chess

India's Al Muthaiah caused a flutter, pulling off a win over defending champion Levan Pantsulaia of Georgia in the second round of the 18th Delhi International Grandmasters Chess tournament here on Friday. Playing with white pieces, the Indian International Master crashed through the defences of Pantsulaia in 45 moves to record a memorable win.

Muthaiah took advantage as Pantsulaia struggled in the middle game and never really recovered. Winning a rook for a knight Muthaiah ensured he didn't make any further errors and won the game in style. Grand Master Karthikeyan Murali, the highest-rated Indian in the field, was held to a draw by Denis Eraschenko of Russia in a result that did not go as per rankings.

The second highest rated Indian Abhijeet Gupta, however, played a fine game to beat Neelash Saha. Indian player Utkal Ranjan Sahoo also came up with a good effort to hold Alexey Goganov of Russia on a day when top seed Farrukh Amonatov of Tajikistan was also forced to split points with Abdialik Abdisalimov of Uzbekistan.

Local lad Aaryan Varshney impressed in a draw with black pieces against Grand Master Adam Tukhaev of Ukraine. Varshney, who is looking for his third and final International Master norm from the event, was in control for the major part of the hard fought game.

Ranveer Mohite was the other Indian to impress as he held Grand Master Sahaj Grover, who is back in India after a two year gap, to a draw. The 10-round 'A' category event of the tournament carries prize money of Rs 39 lakh.

Important results after Round 2: Farrukh Amonatov (Tajikistan) 1.5 drew with Abdisalimov Abdimalik (Uzbekistan) 1.5; Atilla Czebe (Hungary) 1 lost to Pavel Ponkratov (Russia) 2; Karthikeyan Murali 1.5 drew with Denis Eraschenkov (Russia) 1.5; Mikulas Manik (Slovakia) 1 lost to Jose Eduardo Martinez Alcantara (Peru) 2. Abhijeet Gupta (India) 2 beat Neelash Saha (India) 1; Al Muthaiah (India) 2 beat Levan Pantsulaia 1; Ameya Audi (India) 1 lost to Aleksej Aleksandrov (Belarus) 2; Aleksey Goganov (Russia) 1.5 drew with Utkal Ranjan Sahoo (India) 1.5; Kaustuv Kundu (India) 1 lost to Mikheil Mchedlishvili (Georgia) 2.

Ivan Rozum (Russia) 2 beat P Bharat Kumar Reddy (India) 1; K Rathnakaran (India) 1 lost to Stanislav Bogdanovich (Ukraine) 2; Alberto David (Italy) 2 beat Mohammad Fahad Rahman (Bangladesh) 1; Markus Lammers (Germany) 1 lost to Alexei Fedorov (Russia) 2; M R Lalith Babu (India) 2 beat Rahul Sangma (India) 1; Ranveer Mohite (India) 1.5 drew with Sahaj Grover (India) 1.5 PTI SS SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

High-level Mongolian delegation calls on Jaishankar

A high-level Mongolian delegation, led by Chief Cabinet Secretary L Oyun-Erdene, on Friday called on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Erdene is leading a group of 18 governors and seven high level officials from all 21 provinces of M...

Call off agitation, basic demand agreed to: HRD ministry to JNU students after series of meetings

The HRD Ministry held a series of meetings on Friday with the JNU Vice Chancellor, students union and later the UGC on the JNU fee hike issue and appealed to the protesters to call off their agitation, saying their basic demand of fee revis...

Dr. Jitendra Singh participates in Facebook Live on Citizen Grievance Redressal

Government has nothing to hide, said Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State Independent Charge Development of North Eastern Region DoNER, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, participating in a Face...

Sachin Bansal's Chaitanya India Fin Credit applies for universal banking license

Within four months of Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal acquiring majority stake in Chaitanya India Fin Credit, the microlender on Friday said it has applied to RBI for universal bank license. Bansal had acquired Chaitanya in September with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020