Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Games must connect with gamers to keep Olympics relevant - Bach

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 23:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 23:33 IST
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Games must connect with gamers to keep Olympics relevant - Bach

The International Olympic Committee has to connect with hundreds of millions of gamers worldwide if the Olympic body is to remain relevant with the younger generation, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Friday. Bach also said games simulating sports could at some point in the future become a part of the Olympic programme.

"Whether they could one day be considered for the Olympic programme the answer is yes," he told a news conference. "It depends when this day is coming." The IOC has been working on developing connections with both the industry and gamers but it has also rejected many of the electronic games as too violent and not in line with the IOC's Olympic values.

It is desperate, however, to tap into this young market, with its traditional Olympic TV viewership ageing fast. Bach earlier urged his members during the IOC session to look beyond the differences and find common ground that would allow federations to develop their own games suitable for a young Olympic audience and also develop regulations.

"We have to acknowledge that we are not an isolated part of society," Bach said. "We are living in the middle of society and want to keep our relevance and keep promoting our Olympic values. "We cannot ignore our involvement and we have to keep connected. We have to explore our opportunities."

Bach's comments came after a presentation by international cycling federation (UCI) president David Lappartient, who heads the esports and gaming liaison group set up by the IOC. Lappartient said there were some 2.2 billion active gamers worldwide, with around 150 million involved in esports. He said 75% of 12-17 year-olds play some form of electronic games.

The UCI has already announced an esports cycling world championships for 2020 and Bach said that was a good example of how physical activity and electronic games could come together. "We have defined very clearly what divides us from this industry and in particular with regard to the values," Bach said. "We have said there is a red line with regard to the content of some of these games.

"We do not want to have anything to do with killer games or games promoting discrimination. We compete for the leisure time of the young generation. If we move on the platforms this young generation is moving we can also use this platform to promote our values." Some IOC members, however, urged caution, saying more understanding of the industry was necessary before taking steps to join up with it.

"We are a 19th century organisation trying to deal with a 21st century phenomenon," said the longest serving IOC member, 77-year-old Dick Pound of Canada, who has been in the IOC since 1978. "We can get taken to the cleaners in a major hurry if we are not careful with this."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Govt considering making Marathi compulsory: Ajit Pawar

Lamenting that many students can not read and write Marathi, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday that the government was thinking of making Marathi compulsory in all schools till class 10. He was speaking at a felici...

UPDATE 1-Lufthansa extends Iran cancellations, resumes flights to Iraq

Lufthansa has extended its suspension of flights to Iran, the German airline said on Friday, after the deadly crash of a Ukrainian airliner in a suspected accidental missile strike outside Tehran.Lufthansa said it had grounded its daily Fra...

UPDATE 1-French pension reform talks deadlocked ahead of nationwide protests

Negotiations between the French government and trade unions failed to break the deadlock over pension reform on Friday as both sides stood firm ahead of a fifth day of nationwide protests. With a public transport strike into its 37th day, P...

Delhi Police 'underplaying' Jan 5 violence on campus: JNUTA

The JNU Teachers Association on Friday accused the Delhi Police of underplaying the January 5 violence on the varsity campus and termed its version of the incident as disturbing. Such underplaying of the incident which shocked the nation an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020