REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

FOOTBALL-NFL-PLAYOFFS/ Veterans, newcomers alike romp into divisional playoff round

The four battle-hardened winners of the NFL’s wild card games roll onto the next round of playoffs this weekend, with a mix of veterans and relative newcomers all vying to clear the latest hurdle on the path to the Super Bowl. TENNIS-ATPCUP/

Nadal recovers from upset loss to help Spain move into ATP Cup semi-final SYDNEY - World number one Rafael Nadal recovered from an upset loss against Belgium’s David Goffin to win the deciding doubles match and send Spain into the semi-final of the ATP Cup teams event in Sydney in the early hours of Saturday.

OLYMPICS-IOC-BACH/ Olympics: CAS verdict on Russia ban must come soon and be watertight - IOC

LAUSANNE, Switzerland - A decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over Russia’s four-year ban for doping must come as soon as possible and leave no room for interpretation ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Games, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-FRANCE-REN-OLM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Rennes vs Marseille Rennes faces Olympique Marseille in French Ligue 1 soccer match. 10 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-WHU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v West Ham United

10 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-ATM/ (PIX) (TV)

Soccer-Messi laments Barca's childish mistakes in Super Cup defeat Barcelona captain Lionel Messi cursed the careless errors his side in their 3-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid on Thursday after they crashed out of the revamped Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

10 Jan 17:30 ET / 22:30 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-ATM/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Spanish Super Cup Final - Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - news conferences Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane and his Atletico Madrid counterpart, Diego Simeone speak to the media ahead of the Spanish Super Cup final at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

11 Jan 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Arsenal 11 Jan 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-CAG-MIL/REPORT Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Cagliari v AC Milan Troubled AC Milan visit Cagliari in a Serie A match

11 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-ATM/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Spanish Super Cup Final - Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - player news conferences & training Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid make their final preparations for the Spanish Super Cup final in

11 Jan 09:45 ET / 14:45 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-BRH/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion 11 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-BUR/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v Burnley

11 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-NEW/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United 11 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-SOU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City v Southampton

11 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-NOR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United v Norwich City Manchester United face Norwich City in the Premier League.

11 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-LAZ-NAP/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lazio v Napoli Lazio host Napoli in a Serie A match.

11 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-LIV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur play Liverpool in the Premier LEague.

11 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT TENNIS

TENNIS-HOBART/ Tennis - WTA International - Hobart International

Players warm up for the Australian Open at the 27th edition of the tournament at the Domain Tennis Centre in Tasmania. January 11 is the first day of qualifying. 11 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

TENNIS-ATPCUP/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP Cup

The semi-finals of the ATP Cup in Sydney. 11 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

TENNIS-BRISBANE/ Tennis - WTA Premier - Brisbane International

The Brisbane International semi-finals. French Open champion Ash Barty leads the field at the Pat Rafter Arena. 11 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

TENNIS-SHENZHEN/ Tennis - WTA International - Shenzhen Open

The WTA hosts the Shenzhen Open - an International event. Jan 11

FOOTBALL NFL-Divisional round games of NFL playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers host the Minnesota Vikings, and the Baltimore Ravens host the Tennessee Titans in divisional round games of NFL playoffs.

Jan 11 GOLF

GOLF-SONYOPEN/ Golf - PGA Tour: Sony Open in Hawaii third round

Coverage of third round from Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, where Matt Kuchar is defending champion. Jan 11

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX) Golf - European Tour - South African Open

The South African Open will be played at the Randpark Golf Club. 11 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

MOTORSPORTS MOTOR-RALLY-DAKAR/ (PIX)

Rallying - Dakar Rally - Rest Day January 11 is the rest day for the Dakar Rally.

Jan 11 NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK Field Level Media-NFL notebook

Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes. 10 Jan 8:45 p.m. ET

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK

Field Level Media-NBA notebook News and notes from around the NBA

10 Jan 9 p.m. ET NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NOTEBOOK Field Level Media-NHL notebook

News and notes from around the NHL Jan 10

