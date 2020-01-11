Jets QB Darnold undergoes thumb surgery

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold underwent thumb surgery on Tuesday, the New York Post reported. Darnold required a procedure to repair a ligament in his left thumb and should be recovered in time for offseason minicamp.

Darnold missed three games due to mononucleosis, had a knee injury and played the second half of the season with his thumb injured while wearing a glove on his left hand. The second-year quarterback was hurt Oct. 27 in the Jets' loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he jammed his hand into the ground bracing himself after scrambling out of the pocket.

The former USC star, 22, threw for 3,024 yards, 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in his second season with the Jets. --Field Level Media

