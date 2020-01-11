Short-handed Wizards clip Hawks late

Jordan McRae scored 29 points and the short-handed Washington Wizards overcame a six-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the visiting Atlanta Hawks 111-101 on Friday night. The Hawks led 89-83 with 8:39 left on a John Collins basket. But the Wizards went on a 24-8 run, taking the lead for good at 94-93 on McRae's driving layup with 5:03 remaining.

The Wizards were playing without guard Bradley Beal, who missed his fifth straight game with lower right leg soreness. Washington was missing four regulars. McRae, who made a team-high four 3-pointers, also had eight rebounds and six assists. McRae bounced back from a nine-point effort in his last game to produce his most points since his season-high of 35 on Jan. 3.

Troy Brown Jr. came off the bench to get his fourth double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Atlanta's Trae Young was held to 19 points -- 10.2 below his season average -- and went 0-for-7 on 3-pointers. He had scored 40-plus in two of the previous three games. Kevin Huerter scored 16 before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Collins had a double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds.

The Wizards used a 10-0 run in the first quarter to take a 20-11 lead on McRae's 3-pointer at 4:30 en route to a 30-21 at the end of the period. Washington led by as many as 15 points in the second quarter on Ian Mahinmi's three-point play with 6:37 left. Atlanta trimmed the lead to 56-51 at halftime. Atlanta was able to take the lead at 60-59 with 9:57 left in the third quarter when De'Andre Hunter converted a three-point play. There were eight more lead changes in the third quarter and the Wizards took an 81-79 lead into the final quarter.

Both teams play again on Sunday. The Hawks are at Brooklyn, while the Wizards host Utah.

