Left Menu
Development News Edition

Penguins win in OT after Avs tie score late in 3rd

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Denver
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 11:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 10:36 IST
Penguins win in OT after Avs tie score late in 3rd
Image Credit: pixabay

Jared McCann scored in overtime, Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust had a goal and an assist each, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 in Denver on Friday night. Teddy Blueger also had a goal and an assist, Dominik Kahun had three assists, John Marino had two assists and Matt Murray stopped 28 shots for Pittsburgh.

Gabriel Landeskog had a goal and an assist, Matt Calvert and Nathan MacKinnon also scored and Pavel Francouz had 26 saves for the Avalanche. Samuel Girard added two assists. Malkin gave the Penguins a 3-2 lead at 15:43 of the third but the Avalanche pulled Francouz for an extra skater, and Calvert deflected a shot by Murray at 19:29 of the third.

McCann ended it when he scored his 12th goal at 3:19 of overtime. The Avalanche struck first late in the first period after Malkin went off for slashing. Landeskog had the puck down low and sent a pass up the slot to Girard, who moved it to MacKinnon at the left circle. MacKinnon's one-timer beat Murray high at 14:38.

It was MacKinnon's 27th of the season. Pittsburgh thought it tied the score when Malkin knocked in a rebound a few minutes later but the goal was waved off for goaltender interference.

The Penguins finally got the equalizer in the second period. Moments after Colorado killed off its second penalty of the night, Kahun sent a pass to the front of the net that went off Calvert's stick right to Blueger, who tipped it in by Francouz at 13:29. It was his sixth goal of the season.

The Avalanche got the lead before the second intermission when Landeskog dumped the puck in on net from near center ice and it took a bounce to the right and past Murray at 18:20. It was Landeskog's 11th goal of the season. Rust tied it 1:14 into the third period when he picked up Malkin's rebound and beat Francouz with a shot through the pads. It was his 18th goal of the season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Australian firefighters get reprieve ahead of more heat

Bushfire conditions eased in Australia on Saturday after a gruelling night for firefighters, with authorities saying they expect at least a week of milder weather in which to step up defences against the huge blazes still burning. Cooler te...

Stage set for demolition of Marudu flats

Evacuation of people residing around the two illegal apartment complexes here, was completed hours before the demolition of the structures began on Saturday morning. The prohibitory order declared by the Ernakulam District Collector using ...

Huawei exec can be extradited to US, Canada attorney general says

Montreal, Jan 11 AFP Canadas Department of Justice said a Huawei executive arrested in Vancouver could be extradited to the United States, because her offense is a crime in both countries, according to documents released Friday. Huawei chie...

Ten day Karavali Utsav begins in Mangaluru

A 10-day coastal Karnataka festival Karavali Utsav began on Friday. The festival will last till January 19 at Karavali Utsav Ground in Kadri Park at Panambur Beach here.The three-decade-old Karavali Utsav is a festival of Karwar, a coastal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020