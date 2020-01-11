Left Menu
Development News Edition

Country is in turmoil but we have overcome crisis before too, says Gavaskar

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 20:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 20:18 IST
Country is in turmoil but we have overcome crisis before too, says Gavaskar

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar on Saturday expressed confidence that India will overcome the current "turmoil" caused by nationwide students' protests just like it had dealt with several critical situations in the past. In the past few weeks, there had been multiple protests, first at the Jamia Milia University against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and then due to violence by a masked attckers at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

"The country is in turmoil. Some of our youngsters are out on the street when they should be in their classrooms. Some of them are ending up in hospitals for being out on the streets," were Gavaskar's introductory remarks while delivering the 26th Annual Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Lecture. The iconic opener Gavaskar believes in the idea of India which will enable the citizens to pull through this hour of crisis.

"The majority of them are still in classrooms trying to forge their career and to build and take India forward. We as a nation can go higher only when we are all together. When each one of us has to be simply Indian, first and foremost. That is what the game taught us. "We win when we pull together as one. India has overcome many crisis in the past and it will overcome this as well and emerge a stronger nation. We as a nation can go higher only if we are all together," he said.

He also cited the example of 1965 war against Pakistan. "Our minds go back to one such major crisis in 1965 when our neighbours invaded and got a fitting reply."

Later in the programme, Gavaskar urged the students to go back to the classrooms. "I will only tell them to go back to the classrooms. That is their main duty. They have gone to the university to study, so please study," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Need to reorient educational syllabus, says Vice-President

Educational institutions need to reorient syllabus and teaching methodologies to make students meet industry requirements, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said here on Saturday. Institutions must lay greater emphasis on skill development a...

Cong urges Amit Shah to restore Z+ security cover of ex-Assam

Opposition leader in the Assam Legislative Assembly Debabrata Saikia on Saturday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging him to restore the Z security cover of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi which has been downgraded to Z ...

WB govt to pay compensation to kin of rape-murder victim;

The West Bengal government has decided pay a compensation of Rs 4.12 lakh to the family of a 17-year-old girl who was allegedly gangraped and then burnt alive in South Dinajpur district earlier this week, a well- placed source at the state ...

Shah visits Rupani's house, sees `CM Dashboard' system at work

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupanis residence here to understand the functioning of the CM Dashboard monitoring system. It was launched last year to monitor district-level execution of var...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020