Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boeser, four-goal third period lift Canucks past Sabres

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Vancouver
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 08:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 08:04 IST
Boeser, four-goal third period lift Canucks past Sabres
Image Credit: pixabay

Brock Boeser capped his two-goal performance by scoring the go-ahead tally in Vancouver's four-goal third period, lifting the visiting Canucks to a 6-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday afternoon. With the game tied at 3, Boeser and defenseman Christopher Tanev worked a crisp give-and-go that ended with the former's second goal at 6:24 of the third period.

Jake Virtanen scored on a delayed penalty 74 seconds later with an extra skater on the ice to give Vancouver a 5-3 lead. J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat each notched a goal and an assist, and Loui Eriksson scored into an empty net for the Canucks, who snapped a two-game losing streak in which they were outscored 14-4 against Tampa Bay and Florida.

Tanner Pearson recorded two assists, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 25 shots. Defenseman Brandon Montour, Sam Reinhart and Zemgus Girgensons tallied for the Sabres, who lost their second straight and are 3-8-1 in the last 12. Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin and captain Jack Eichel each had two assists.

Eichel's helpers extended his point streak to six games, and he has points in 24 of this last 26 games (19 goals, 20 assists). Carter Hutton made 29 saves. The Sabres grabbed a 1-0 lead at 8:44 of the first period by spending almost three full minutes in front of Markstrom, starting with a power play.

Buffalo's top unit stayed on the ice the full two minutes as Vancouver failed to clear the zone, and Montour scored 39 seconds after the man advantage ended. The Canucks tied it at 1 at 15:33 of the first period. Defenseman Troy Stecher sent a shot in on Hutton, and Boeser, battling with Johan Larsson in front, reached back and cleverly redirected the puck past the netminder.

Vancouver took its first lead early in the second when Horvat attempted a cross-ice pass through the slot, but it struck defenseman Lawrence Pilut and caromed back to Horvat, who put it into an open net for his 13th overall and 10th on the road. With Buffalo on its second power play, Reinhart evened it at 2 when he one-timed a blast off Markstrom just 18 seconds into the man advantage. The marker was Reinhart's 15th of the season.

Miller gave the Canucks their second lead 1:17 into the third when he put in his own rebound, but Girgensons deflected in Kyle Okposo's long shot just over two minutes later. Markstrom kept Buffalo scoreless for the remainder of the game to improve to 16-12-3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Oman Sultan Qaboos has died: state media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Devils backup G Domingue shuts down Caps

Nico Hischier scored twice and backup goaltender Louis Domingue sparkled in goal as the visiting New Jersey Devils claimed an emphatic 5-1 upset victory over the Washington Capitals on Saturday night. Without No. 1 goalie Mackenzie Blackwoo...

Tatum hits career-high 41 as Celtics stomp Pelicans

Jayson Tatum scored a career-high 41 points in three quarters of play as the Boston Celtics crushed the visiting New Orleans Pelicans 140-105 on Saturday night. Tatum shot 16 of 22 from the field with a career-best six 3-pointers as the Cel...

UK ambassador to Iran arrested: British govt

Iranian authorities briefly detained Britains ambassador in Tehran on Saturday, according to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, after he was reportedly arrested during protests against the regime.The arrest of our ambassador in Tehran without ...

Hurricanes' Reimer stymies Kings in 41-save shutout

James Reimer made 41 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes recorded a shutout for the second night in a row, this time blanking the Los Angeles Kings 2-0 on Saturday night in Raleigh, N.C. Nino Niederreiter scored in the first period, and Teuvo ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020