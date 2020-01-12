Left Menu
Vasilevskiy, Lightning blank Flyers for 10th straight win

  • Reuters
  • Philadelphia
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 08:20 IST
  • Created: 12-01-2020 08:19 IST
Image Credit: pixabay

Pat Maroon scored the only goal to lift the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning past the Philadelphia Flyers 1-0 on Saturday for their 10th straight victory. The 10 straight wins tied a franchise record.

The Lightning improved to 19-0-4 this season when leading after two periods. Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 23 shots for his second consecutive shutout.

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart made 27 saves in a rare home loss. Philadelphia fell to 14-3-4 at home.

Philadelphia's Travis Konecny was whistled for a double-minor for high sticking and drawing blood from Victor Hedman at 13:43 of the first period. The Flyers killed off the penalty, though Brayden Point hit the post in the waning seconds. Tampa Bay had a flurry of scoring chances in the final 45 seconds, but Hart made several stellar saves to keep the game scoreless.

The Lightning went ahead 1-0 at 7:27 of the second when Maroon took advantage of a bouncing puck in front and sent it past Hart. Philadelphia's Matt Niskanen tried to knock the puck out of the air before Maroon gathered it and scored. The Flyers weren't able to generate much offensive pressure in the second and Vasilevskiy had only 13 saves through the first 40 minutes.

Tampa Bay picked up an early power play at 1:47 of the third when Kevin Hayes sent Maroon awkwardly into the boards. Maroon left the bench and went to the locker room as the Lightning began their fourth power play. Travis Sanheim had the Flyers' best scoring chance of the game at 4:35 but Vasilevskiy made a dazzling pad save.

Captain Claude Giroux had a chance to tie the game with a slap shot from the point with 2:24 remaining. Vasilevskiy turned the shot aside. The Flyers pulled Hart for an extra skater with 1:44 remaining but couldn't capitalize. Jake Voracek appeared to be tripped with about 30 seconds left, but no penalty was whistled.

The Lightning didn't allow a shot with Hart out of the net.

