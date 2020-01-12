Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's Kento Momota easily wins Malaysia Masters

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kualalumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 20:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 20:17 IST
Japan's Kento Momota easily wins Malaysia Masters

Kuala Lumpur, Jan 12 (AFP) World number one Kento Momota won the Malaysia Masters after easily defeating Denmark's Viktor Axelsen 24-22, 21-11 on Sunday. The victory in Malaysia lends credence to Momota's drive to win the gold in July's Tokyo Olympics.

The reigning world champion told reporters that he eyes more success in 2020. Momota currently the best player on the planet, won a record 11 titles last year.

"My condition was not perfect coming into this tournament, but I was focused on this week and was able to play calmly," said the Japanese star, who pocketed $30,000. "I do not think I am the strongest, but I am sharp and confident especially after winning the World Tour Finals last year. I know when to focus on attack and defence." Momota held a 13-1 win record against Axelsen coming into this showdown, but the lanky Dane tried to close the gap by racing to a 7-1 lead in the opening game.

But Momota kept his calm and eventually took the first game despite Axelsen holding match point on three occasions. The second game was dominated by the 25-year-old Momota, who defended strongly against Axelsen's aggressive attack.

He took 54-minutes to defeat Axelsen. Axelsen could have taken the first game at 21-20, but a racquet fault denied him.

The Dane, however, admitted Momota would have still won if it had gone to three games. "It could have been different, but Momota has shown he is stable in three games," he said.

Chen Yu Fei took home the women's singles title when she ousted Taiwanese top seed Tai Tzu-Ying 21-17, 21-10. (AFP) AT AT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Decomposed tiger carcass found in Maha, cattle owner held

Two people were arrested after a highly decomposed tiger carcass was found on Saturday in Bramhapuri Forest Division of Maharashtras Chandrapur district, officials said. The body of the tiger was found in compartment no 1179 in Mudza beat ...

Roses offered to traffic violators in Jammu

The officials of Motor Vehicles Department MVD on Sunday presented roses to traffic rule violators in different parts of Jammu region instead of issuing challans as part of a campaign during the 31st National Road Safety Week, a senior offi...

Will obey Cong order to not implement CAA: Sushilkumar Shinde

Senior Congress leader and former Union Home minister Sushilkumar Shinde on Sunday said the Congress will follow its high commands directive to not implement the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA in states ruled by the party. He was replying t...

UK and Germany condemn arrest of Britain's Tehran ambassador - UK PM's office

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned the arrest of Britains ambassador to Tehran, a spokesman from Johnsons office said in a statement issued after the two leaders spoke on Sunday.On Iran, they ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020