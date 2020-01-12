Left Menu
Report: Edelman arrested after jumping on hood of car

  Updated: 12-01-2020 21:44 IST
  • Created: 12-01-2020 21:44 IST
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was reportedly arrested for vandalism on Saturday night after allegedly jumping on the hood of a car in Beverly Hills. Citing law enforcement sources, TMZ Sports said Edelman hopped on the hood of a Mercedes while walking down the street, causing damage.

A witness alerted police and the 33-year-old wideout was issued a citation for misdemeanor vandalism and released, per the report. Edelman caught 100 passes for a career-high 1,117 yards and six touchdowns in 2019, his 10th season with the Patriots. New England's season ended last weekend with a wild-card playoff loss at home to the Tennessee Titans.

The three-time Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl LIII MVP ranks No. 2 in Patriots history in career receptions (599) and No. 4 in receiving yards (6,507). --Field Level Media

