Soccer-Chelsea Women hit six, Arsenal go three points clear

Chelsea Women outclassed Bristol City 6-1 to stay in the thick of the Women's Super League title race on Sunday, although Arsenal were equally dominant as they won 4-0 at Brighton to go three points clear at the top. Third-placed Chelsea actually fell behind as Ebony Salmon fired visitors Bristol City in front.

Beth England equalised in the 28th minute and Chelsea turned on the style to have the points in the bag before halftime. Hannah Blundell put Chelsea ahead in the 40th minute before Jess Carter scrambled in her first Chelsea goal and Ji So-yun made it 4-1 two minutes into first-half stoppage time.

Further goals came from Ji and England after the break. Danielle van de Donk cut in the from the left to give defending champions Arsenal an early lead before fellow Dutchwoman Jill Roord made it 2-0 at the break. Jordan Nobbs and Beth Mead doubled the lead in the second half.

Arsenal's 11th win from 12 games put them on 33 points with Manchester City, who beat Everton on Saturday, on 30. In a London derby Rianna Dean's stoppage-time header gave Tottenham a 2-1 win over West Ham United.

West Ham had equalised in the 89th minute when Kenza Dali finished into the bottom right-hand corner. Tottenham were given the lead by Emma Mitchell on her full debut after signing on loan from Arsenal.

Reading Women beat Birmingham City 1-0 to stay fourth. Bottom club Liverpool's clash with Manchester United was postponed after the pitch at Prenton Park became waterlogged due to heavy overnight rain.

