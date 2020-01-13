Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bogdanovic's 31 points lead Jazz to 9th straight win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 06:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 06:25 IST
Bogdanovic's 31 points lead Jazz to 9th straight win

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 31 points and Rudy Gobert added 21 points and 14 rebounds to help the Utah Jazz rally for a 127-116 victory over the host Washington Wizards on Sunday. Jordan Clarkson added 23 points off the bench and Joe Ingles 20 for Utah. Six players scored in double figures to help the Jazz win their ninth straight game and improve to 14-1 in their past 15 games.

Gobert clamped down defensively after halftime to throw the Wizards out of rhythm offensively. He also scored 19 points over the final two quarters and helped the Jazz pull away late in the fourth quarter. Gobert made three dunks over a two-minute stretch after Washington cut the deficit to 111-108 on a driving layup from Bradley Beal with 3:32 left.

Beal scored 25 points to lead the Wizards. Davis Bertans scored 18 points, Jordan McRae 16 and Ian Mahinmi 15. Washington lost for the second time in the past five games. Beal and Thomas Bryant both returned to the lineup after missing several games because of injuries.

Utah's Donovan Mitchell missed his first game of the season while recuperating from an illness. In Mitchell's absence, the Jazz struggled to generate consistent offense in the first half. Utah shot 52 percent before halftime but hit just 4 of 18 shots from 3-point range. Washington had no such trouble. The Wizards didn't miss a mid-range shot in the first quarter and shot 62 percent before halftime.

McRae, Ish Smith and Bryant each scored two baskets to fuel a 12-2 run that gave Washington a 36-23 lead early in the second quarter. The Wizards maintained a double-digit cushion through much of the quarter. Bogdanovic scored several crucial baskets to keep Utah within striking distance. He scored 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting in the first half.

Utah scored 15 unanswered points, culminating in a second-chance dunk from Gobert, to tie the score at 77. The spurt formed part of a larger 21-3 run that culminated in back-to-back baskets from Clarkson that put the Jazz up 83-80 late in the third quarter. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Blueger helps Penguins outlast Coyotes in shootout

Teddy Blueger flipped a shot under the crossbar in the eighth round of the shootout to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 4-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. Pittsburghs Bryan Rust and Arizonas Taylor Hall each convert...

Haiti draws on resilience of people to overcome earthquake: UN chief 

On 12 January 2010, a 7.0 magnitude quake struck Haiti, devastating its capital, Port-au-Prince. About 220,000 people were reportedly killed, among them, 102 UN staff who lost their lives when the building housing the stabilization mission ...

UPDATE 1-Australian prime minister's approval rating singed by bushfires

A political poll showed Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrisons popularity declined sharply as his government grappled with a bushfires crisis that has killed 28 people and destroyed 2,000 homes. Mondays Newspoll comes as officials confir...

DeRozan, Spurs deny Raptors

DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points -- 22 in the second half -- and the visiting San Antonio Spurs overcame an 18-point deficit to defeat the Toronto Raptors 105-104 on Sunday night. DeRozan, who has scored 20 points in 11 straight games, sank t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020