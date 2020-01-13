Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Hungry' Lewis hits century as West Indies sweep Ireland

  • PTI
  • |
  • St Georges
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 09:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 09:23 IST
'Hungry' Lewis hits century as West Indies sweep Ireland
Representatives Image Image Credit: Twitter(@windiescricket)

Evin Lewis smashed a dazzling century as West Indies defeated Ireland by five wickets on Sunday to complete a 3-0 sweep of the one-day international series. Opener Lewis hit his third one-day ton off 96 balls with six boundaries and five huge sixes at the National Stadium in Grenada as West Indies reached their rain-revised target of 197 with 64 balls to spare.

The 28-year-old, left-handed Lewis had made an unbeaten 99 in the first game in Barbados which his team won also by five wickets. "All the hard work I've done in the nets has paid off," Trinidadian Lewis said at the trophy presentation.

"This was an opportunity for my first hundred in the Caribbean, and it's great to get a series win. I've been hungry for runs." Lewis had reached his 50 off 41 balls while laying the foundation for a comfortable win thanks to a 100-run partnership with Brandon King (38 off 43 balls) for the third wicket.

He reached his century with a mid-wicket flourish off medium-pacer Craig Young before falling next ball trying for a big drive, caught by Kevin O'Brien. By then the West Indies were only five short of their target which had been revised after a brief rain stoppage. Young suffered the worst punishment with his nine overs yielding just one wicket for 57 runs.

Nicholas Pooran confirmed his stature in the West Indies middle-order with an unbeaten 43 off 44 balls. Earlier, leg-spinner Hayden Walsh took four wickets as Ireland were dismissed for 203. Walsh, who starred with the bat with an undefeated 46 in Thursday's nail-biting one-wicket win in Barbados, finished with figures of 4-36. Recalled fast bowler Oshane Thomas claimed 3-41.

Walsh took the prime wicket of Ireland skipper Andy Balbirnie whose impressive innings of 71 ended when he pushed the ball to point and was caught. For Balbirnie, it was his ninth ODI half-century while his innings featured six boundaries and two sixes. Andy McBrine was Ireland's second highest scorer with an unbeaten 25.

"We've managed to get in but not kick off, we were outclassed today but we can take improvements from the three games," insisted Balbirnie, whose side were playing a series for the first time in six months. "We don't have the quickest bowlers in the world or the biggest turners, but we can be disciplined.

"The second game was a big positive, we just didn't have that composure." The two sides now play a three-game T20 series starting at the same Grenada venue on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: '1917' Defeats 'Star Wars' With $36.5 Million Weekend

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Box Office 1917 Defeats Star Wars With 36.5 Million WeekendSam Mendes 1917 marched to box office victory, earning a solid 36.5 million from 3,434 theaters in its first weekend of w...

Asia property market outlook improves thanks to positive macro news fast-growing urban centres and low interest rates

Asian property market prospects brighten as US-China trade situation eases, despite the social situation in Hong Kong Bangalore and Hyderabad should be two of Asias three fastest-growing cities over the next five years, with Shenzhen and ...

29-yr-old drug trade mastermind carrying reward of Rs 1 lakh arrested in Bihar: Police

A 29-year-old narcotic trade kingpin, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest, has been held from Bihar, police said on Monday. The accused, identified as Shaidul Seikh, is a resident of Malda in West Bengal, they added.Delhi Police ha...

SC 9-judge bench commences hearing on pleas on discrimination against women at religious places

The Supreme Court on Monday commenced hearing on issues related to discrimination against women in various religions and at religious places including Keralas Sabarimala Temple. A nine-judge bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020