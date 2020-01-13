We're proud to have competed: Simeone after Spanish Super cup defeat

After suffering a defeat in the final of Spanish Super Cup, Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone said 'we're proud to have competed'. "We're proud to have competed. We played the two best teams in the world in three days and competed very well. It makes us want to keep improving," the club's official website quoted Simeone as saying.

Real Madrid lifted their 11th Spanish Super Cup on Sunday after defeating Atletico Madrid on penalties 4-1 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. To secure a spot in the final, Atletico Madrid had overpowered Barcelona in the semi-final of the tournament 3-2.

Despite the defeat, Simeone felt that his club played better than they did against Barcelona. "We had several chances to score, particularly towards the end of the game. We played better tonight than against Barcelona," he said. (ANI)

