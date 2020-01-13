Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wozniacki withdraws from Kooyong ahead of Australian Open

  • PTI
  • |
  • Adelaide
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 14:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 14:17 IST
Wozniacki withdraws from Kooyong ahead of Australian Open

Adelaide, Jan 13 (AP) Former world No.1 Caroline Wozniacki will have no further preparation before her final career appearance at the Australian Open after withdrawing Monday from the traditional warm-up tournament at Kooyong. The 29-year-old Dane has announced she will retire after the Australian Open, where in 2018 she won her only Grand Slam title.

Now ranked 35th, Wozniacki was due to play in a select women's field at Kooyong but informed Australian organizers Monday that she was withdrawing. "She's pulled up a bit sore after playing (at the ASB Classic) in Auckland so as a precaution ahead of the Open she's decided not to play," tournament director Peter Johnston said.

Wonziacki reached the singles semifinals at the ASB Classic and the doubles final with long-time friend Serena Williams, the first time the two have combined in doubles. (AP) APA APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Nitin Gadkari urges youth to become brand ambassadors of road safety

Union Minister for Road Transport Highways and MSMEs Shri Nitin Gadkari has reiterated his Ministrys commitment to making roads safer for all road users. He said it will continue with the efforts to reduce road accident fatalities through ...

PM Modi following footprints of Shivaji, says BJP leader Goyal

BJP leader Jai Bhagwan Goyal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing good works for the country as Chhatrapati Shivaji did and that is why he compared him with the Maratha icon. Shivaji Maharaj is not only for Maharashtra but is als...

UPDATE 2-Three teachers killed in suspected militant attack near Kenya's Somalia border - police

Suspected al Shabaab militants shot dead three teachers in Kenya near the border with Somalia on Monday and burned down a police station, police said, in what appeared to be the latest in a string of assaults by the group since the New Year...

People raising slogan against PM, UP CM 'will be buried alive': BJP leader

In a shocking statement, BJP leader Raghuraj Singh has said people raising slogans against Prime Minster Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be buried alive. Singh made the shocking threat on Sunday while add...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020